Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Alan Ritchson/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Alan Ritchson eats clean, Rome Flynn hits the gym, Chris Salvatore is all wet, Anthony Ramos takes in the sun, Gordon Winarick creates, Tyson Beckford by the pool, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Jensen Ackles
Billy Eichner
Jason Gotay
Chad White
Tanner Buchanan
Joe Jonas
Nyle DiMarco
Harry Styles
David Beckham
Tom Daley
Alan Ritchson
Rome Flynn
Chris Salvatore
Gordon Winarick
Anthony Ramos
Tyson Beckford
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags