Socialite Life
Now Reading
David Gandy is scared of ageing
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

David Gandy is scared of ageing

by
April 2, 2022
David Gandy relaxes by the pool in South Beach
Photo by INF

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

David Gandy isn’t “particularly happy” with the way he looks and he fears the effects of aging.

The 42-year-old model – who has been dubbed Britain’s most handsome man and is one of the best-paid men in the fashion industry – is scared that the looks that have made him a billboard star will fade and he is particularly concerned that his nose and ears will get out of hand as they never stop growing.

Speaking in the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column, he said: “I’m not particularly happy with the way I’m looking at the moment. I’m not at my fighting weight, as I call it.

“The two things that scare me is that apparently your ears and nose carry on growing. If that’s true, I am in massive amounts of trouble!”

Gandy shares daughters Matilda, three, and four-month-old Tabitha with his barrister girlfriend Stephanie Mendoros and he has hinted that more babies could be in their future as he has always dreamed of having a big family.

He said: “My sister has five children. So I have five nephews and nieces. We have great fun together bouncing around on the trampoline when I go to visit them. Dora too. They all want to play. I’ve seen them growing up. It’s a great family.

See Also
Alan Ritchson
Alan Ritchson, Shawn Mendes, Colton Haynes, and more Insta Snaps

“I’m definitely not going to try and beat that record. Stephanie can have five. I’ll have five cars.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top