Published by

BANG Showbiz English

David Gandy isn’t “particularly happy” with the way he looks and he fears the effects of aging.

The 42-year-old model – who has been dubbed Britain’s most handsome man and is one of the best-paid men in the fashion industry – is scared that the looks that have made him a billboard star will fade and he is particularly concerned that his nose and ears will get out of hand as they never stop growing.

Speaking in the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column, he said: “I’m not particularly happy with the way I’m looking at the moment. I’m not at my fighting weight, as I call it.

“The two things that scare me is that apparently your ears and nose carry on growing. If that’s true, I am in massive amounts of trouble!”

Gandy shares daughters Matilda, three, and four-month-old Tabitha with his barrister girlfriend Stephanie Mendoros and he has hinted that more babies could be in their future as he has always dreamed of having a big family.

He said: “My sister has five children. So I have five nephews and nieces. We have great fun together bouncing around on the trampoline when I go to visit them. Dora too. They all want to play. I’ve seen them growing up. It’s a great family.

“I’m definitely not going to try and beat that record. Stephanie can have five. I’ll have five cars.”