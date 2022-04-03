The Week in Drag – The reviews are in for “Moulin Ru”, the queens take on Bridgerton, Gottmik and Violet talk London Fashion Week and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with the latest news, videos and updates from the queens who possess more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent than you can shake a stick at in The Week in Drag.

This week in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race, our ru-cappers and fashionistas had lots to say about last week’s “Moulin Ru” performances and mirrored runway fashions and, even though no one sashayed away, we still have lots of content from your favorite queens – including lots of makeup and wig inspiration, advice and lots of laughs. Let’s not waste another moment…let’s bring it to the runway!

As I mentioned, last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens took on the all-acting, all-singing, all-dancing Rusical challenge – and they all impressed. Drag Race Thailand and UK vs. The World favorite Pangina Heals joins Monét X Change to discuss the stellar performance and mirrored fashions on “The Pit Stop.”

Bob the Drag Queen and Atlanta’s own Biqtch Puddin (yay!) give us their uncensored, honest takes on the episode on “Purse First Impressions.”

Last week’s runway theme was “Mirror, Mirror” and some of the queens reflected their best selves, while others’ fashions were a bit tarnished. Raja and Gottmik are back to toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Our favorite wig wizardess Jaymes Mansfield (who we will see more of a bit further down this post) and Yuhua Hamasaki also recap the runway and share their favorite fashions on the latest “Bootleg Opinions.”

Talk about a dream lineup! Bosco, Angeria, and Willow join Naysha Lopez and Batty Davis for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the Rusical episode. Lots of behind-the-scenes tea is spilled, so make sure to watch the whole thing.

Last week, we saw the premiere of the second season of the fabulous Drag Race España on WOW Presents Plus. This new batch of queens had to walk the runway twice, showcasing fashions who defined who they are and where they come from – and they dazzled. Alexis Mateo and UK queen Choriza May toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

Spring is here, and with it, the return of Voss Events’ Werk the World tour. Over the weekend, it was announced that season 14 queens Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Lady Camden and Willow Pill are joining favorites Yvie Oddly, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Jaida Essence Hall and more to burn up the stage. Click HERE for tickets!

Sometimes I feel like the only person who has not watched Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton. Thankfully, I have Trixie and Katya to take me through the highlights of season two on the latest “I Like to Watch.”

Speaking of Bridgerton, Monét X Change and The Vivienne take us along as they learn how to be more genteel and well-mannered as they take a Bridgerton-themed etiquette lesson.

In her latest “Get Ready with Me” video, Trixie kikis and talks makeup with the fabulous Hungry, who is Björk’s makeup artist.

Bob and Monét are back to answer fans’ burning questions – including tips on combatting hair loss, dating and standing out – on “Sibling Advicery.”

Violet Chachki and Gottmik are globetrotting queens and on the latest episode of “No Gorge” they talk about their experience at London Fashion Week.

Willam took to YouTube after the Queerty Awards (where she and Alaska won Best Podcast for the delightful “Race Chaser”) to unbox new cosmetics from Scott Barnes and Trixie Cosmetics (and make us insanely jealous in the process.)

Who else thinks those “5 Second Craft” videos are garbage? Rock M Sakura and Militia Scunt react (and debunk) these less-than-helpful “tips” in this video (which is 100% NOT garbage.)

Jaymes Mansfield takes on two more “Iconic Blondes” this week, recreating famous looks from the 1930s (Mae West) and 1990s (Li’l Kim.)

And that’s all for this week but, don’t fear, we’ll be back with more next time and, until then, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

