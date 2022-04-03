Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram Hottie Alex Breck
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Meet Instagram Hottie Alex Breck

by
April 3, 2022
Alex Breck
Photo via Alex Breck/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Alex Breck.

If you couldn’t tell by his banging body, Alex is a personal trainer. He studied at The Ohio State University and started taking nutrition courses and became a Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist which led to me winning “Rookie Personal Trainer of the Year.”

According to his website, no matter where you live in the country, he can train you via his online coaching.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Alex Breck

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top