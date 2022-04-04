Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Lucas Montilla, Denis Mia, Darnell Edwards, and more
Male Model Monday: Lucas Montilla, Denis Mia, Darnell Edwards, and more

by
April 4, 2022
Lucas Montilla
Photo via Lucas Montilla/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Lucas Montilla, Denis Mia, Darnell Edwards, and more!

Check out the pics!

Lucas Cruz is perfection.

Gil Barshad is packed.

Emin Ozsut flashes a nip.

Lucas Montilla and a mirror.

Giovanni Bonamy and his ball.

Denis Mia in denim.

Cole Etgen is wet.

Delaney Ortiz enjoys a selfie.

Darnell Edwards in white.

Paul Forman takes in the sun.

