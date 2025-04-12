Alan Ritchson, Sam Asghari, Tommy Didario, Mark Consuelos, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.
This week, we have Alan Ritchson, Sam Asghari, Tommy Didario, Mark Consuelos, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Alexander Torres in Relaciones Peligrosas!
Chris Colfer is Coachella ready.
Yoshi Sudarso at the gym.
Flexing with Derek Yates.
Flexing with Matt Rogers.
Flexing it with Russell Tovey.
Beaching it with Omar Rudberg.
Gymming it with Joseph Baena.
Chris Olsen‘s final show.
Trace Lehnhoff takes a dip.
Cody Simpson for Good Weekend Mag.
Vasilios Filippakis is working out.
Curtis Hamilton and hot yoga.
Max Parker and his big guns.
Mark Consuelos for Stuart Weitzman.
Tommy Didario is holding up a palm tree.
Sam Asghari is not giving us a thirst trap.
Alan Ritchson boats it.

