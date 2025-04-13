The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Nivola, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Sam Nivola, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Paul Mescal wore a custom Gucci black wool double-breasted tuxedo, white wool blend shirt, black satin bow tie, and black leather boots to the ‘CARTIER’ exhibition VIP dinner at The V&A on April 10, 2025, in London, England.

Photo courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images

Charlotte Le Bon wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 dark blue grey wool gabardine double-breasted suit, tonal shirt, silk tie and black patent leather loafers with Horsebit detail to HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 3 Finale event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025 in Westlake Village, California.

Photo courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images

Isabela Merced in Roberto Cavalli at Sky’s UK Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at Vue West End in London, England on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: cpuk/CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images

Kate Hudson in Elie Saab Haute Couture at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Adrien Brody in Dior Men at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Lesley Manville in Loewe at the Olivier Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Ryan Destiny in Schiaparelli at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Colman Domingo in Marni at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Gabrielle Union in Celia Kritharioti Couture at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Sam Nivola wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 red printed silk twill bowling shirt, wool gabardine pants, a GG Marmont red leather belt and Gucci Horsebit loafers in black leather to HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 3 Finale event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025 in Westlake Village, California.

Photo courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images