Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Michele Morrone, Michael B. Jordan, Kyle Cooke, Heidi Klum, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Rome Premiere Of ‘Another Simple Favor’
Celebrities at the premiere Of ‘Another Simple Favor’ Featuring: Michele Morrone Where: Rome, Italy When: 11 Apr 2025 Credit: Vincenzo Landi/IPA/INSTARimages **UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kesha arrives at the Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City on April 11, 2025.

Celebrities At ’The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy their coffee creations at The International Delight Flavor Studios during Coachella.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy their coffee creations at The International Delight Flavor Studios during Coachella
Photo Credit: International Delight

Jack O’Connell at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

Read

The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Nivola, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo, and more
Alan Ritchson, Sam Asghari, Tommy Didario, Mark Consuelos, and more Insta Snaps
Celeb Snaps: Bradley Cooper, Jeremiah Brent, Joe Alwyn, Young Manzino, and more
London Photocall For 'Sinners’
Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

London Photocall For 'Sinners’
Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Former star of “The Bachelor” Matt James spotted at Bar Tender by Wingstop event in Brooklyn, NY on April 10.

Former star of "The Bachelor" Matt James spotted at Bar Tender by Wingstop event
Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)
Former star of "The Bachelor" Matt James spotted at Bar Tender by Wingstop event
Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)

DJ Puffy spotted spinning at Bar Tender by Wingstop event in Brooklyn, NY on April 10.

DJ Puffy spotted spinning at Bar Tender by Wingstop event in Brooklyn
Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)

Ben Affleck was seen out with his two younger kids, Fin and Samuel, in Los Angeles, CA, on April 12, 2025.

Ben Affleck Out With His Kids In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Wolf Pack star Armani Jackson enjoying the vibes at SONIC DESERT, presented by Orange Cream Coca-Cola, during Coachella weekend 1.

Sonic Desert
Photo Credit: GettyImages / Paul Archuleta

Kristin Chenoweth attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Music Will 2025 Benefit
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Wyclef Jean attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Music Will 2025 Benefit
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Jackson Browne attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Music Will 2025 Benefit
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Sara Bareilles attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Music Will 2025 Benefit
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Aliana Lohan and Dina Lohan attend the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Music Will 2025 Benefit
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Heidi Klum spotted out promoting Season 21 of ‘Project Runway’ in New York City on April 11, 2025.

Heidi Klum promoting Season 21 of 'Project Runway' in New York
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

BRAVO’s Summer House star Kyle Cooke surprised guests with a DJ set at SONIC DESERT, presented by Orange Cream Coca-Cola, during Coachella weekend 1.

Sonic Desert
Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Sonic Desert

BRAVO’s Summer House star Kyle Cooke sipping on his THC-Infused Social Soda Flowerboy at SONIC DESERTduring Coachella weekend 1.

Sonic Desert
Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Sonic Desert

Michael B. Jordan at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

London Photocall For 'Sinners’
Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Michele Morrone at the premiere of Another Simple Favor in Rome, Italy on April 11, 2025.

Rome Premiere Of ‘Another Simple Favor’
Photo Credit: Vincenzo Landi/IPA/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

2024 Democratic National Convention - Day 2Lucas BravoThe Pitt
Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
"The Last Of Us" Season Two - UK Premiere - VIP ArrivalsKylie MinogueCarlos Alcarez
Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

LG 70" Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV
  • Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
  • Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
  • Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
  • Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
  • Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
  • Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
  • Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
  • Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and moreMale Model Monday: Jesse Cronk, Henrique Fraga, Roman Minaev, and more
Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and moreCeleb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler, Jeremy Strong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more
Celeb Snaps: Post Malone, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and moreCeleb Snaps: Post Malone, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Colman Domingo and Sam Nivola and Gabrielle Union The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Nivola, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo, and more

READ MORE