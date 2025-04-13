Celeb Snaps: Michele Morrone, Michael B. Jordan, Kyle Cooke, Heidi Klum, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kesha arrives at the Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City on April 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy their coffee creations at The International Delight Flavor Studios during Coachella.

Photo Credit: International Delight

Jack O’Connell at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Former star of “The Bachelor” Matt James spotted at Bar Tender by Wingstop event in Brooklyn, NY on April 10.

Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)

Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)

DJ Puffy spotted spinning at Bar Tender by Wingstop event in Brooklyn, NY on April 10.

Photo Courtesy of Wingstop)

Ben Affleck was seen out with his two younger kids, Fin and Samuel, in Los Angeles, CA, on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Wolf Pack star Armani Jackson enjoying the vibes at SONIC DESERT, presented by Orange Cream Coca-Cola, during Coachella weekend 1.

Photo Credit: GettyImages / Paul Archuleta

Kristin Chenoweth attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Wyclef Jean attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Jackson Browne attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Sara Bareilles attends the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Aliana Lohan and Dina Lohan attend the 2025 Music Will Benefit at Gotham Hall on April 09, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will

Heidi Klum spotted out promoting Season 21 of ‘Project Runway’ in New York City on April 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

BRAVO’s Summer House star Kyle Cooke surprised guests with a DJ set at SONIC DESERT, presented by Orange Cream Coca-Cola, during Coachella weekend 1.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Sonic Desert

BRAVO’s Summer House star Kyle Cooke sipping on his THC-Infused Social Soda Flowerboy at SONIC DESERTduring Coachella weekend 1.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Sonic Desert

Michael B. Jordan at the London photocall for Sinners at IET on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Michele Morrone at the premiere of Another Simple Favor in Rome, Italy on April 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Vincenzo Landi/IPA/INSTARimages