5 Amazon deals you can’t miss from Gevi, Burr, Ember and more

Calling all bargain hunters, deal diggers, and price slashers! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the world of Amazon savings? Look no further because here at Socialite Life, we’re your one-stop shop for unearthing the hottest weekly deals the retail giant offers.

Every week, we meticulously scour the vast Amazon landscape, sifting through mountains of products to bring you the crème de la crème of discounted gems. From techie treasures to fashion finds, homeware heroes to kitchen must-haves, your shopping cart will overflow with incredible savings before you can say, “Alexa, add to cart!”

Join us each week as we unveil the latest and most incredible Amazon deals, helping you transform your shopping sprees into strategic savings sprees.

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Check out this week’s Featured Amazon Deals

Sale Paris Rhône Milk Frother, 4-in-1 Milk Steamer and Frother, Hot & Cold Foam Milk Warmer with Temperature Control, Auto Shut-Off Frother for Coffee, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato Elegant Eiffel Tower Silhouette: Inspired by the iconic architecture of the Paris Eiffel Tower, this electric milk frother from Paris Rhône is a visual delight...

4 Velvety Froth Levels: This milk frother allows you to create and customize your favorite coffeehouse beverage with your preference of froth level: whip the...

Perfection at the Push of a Button: Our milk steamer works efficiently to froth milk rapidly and with a low noise level. Select the mode via one push button and...

Sale Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 Oz, App-Controlled Heated Coffee Mug with 80 Min Battery Life and Improved Design, Black Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug's extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between...

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug...

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes...

Sale QJA Burr Coffee Grinder Electric, LCD Touch Sceeen Coffee Bean Grinder with 60 Precise Grinding Settings, 60 Seconds Timer & 1-8 Cup, Anti-static, Stainless Steel 60 GRINDING SETTINGS: This conical burr coffee grinder reduces heat and noise through low-speed operation, preserving the flavor of the coffee. Our electric...

PRECISE TIMER & CUP QUANTIFICATION: Our coffee grinders for home use can adjust grinding time in 1s increments, up to 60s, or by selecting the number of cups...

LCD TOUCH SCREEN: Intuitive touch screen design makes grinding settings easier. Through the LCD screen, you can easily observe and obtain the desired amount of...

Plus, one thing we love (that might not be on sale)

Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee, Bold, Dark Roast, 12 Ounce bag (Pack of 1) BOLD WHOLE-BEAN BLEND: A rich, comforting blend of coffees from Latin America for those who enjoy a rich cup.

A DARKER ROAST: We use a slightly darker roast to draw out the naturally present cocoa and caramel-like flavors of the coffee. It’s robust on its own and...

COMFORTING FLAVORS: The beans taste naturally of chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow, without added flavorings. Bold is the right coffee when you’re seeking...

HOT DEALS Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]

is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart] Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok ! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]

! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table] Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan . Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]

. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon] Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]

from J. Crew. [J. Crew] Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus ! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]

! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon] Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum . The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]

. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart] Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles . SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]

Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men's is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They've added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]

