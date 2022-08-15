Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger, says FBI report

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

An FBI investigation has concluded that Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer was accidentally shot dead on the set of the movie ‘Rust‘ in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021, and the FBI has now concluded that Baldwin, 64, must have fired the gun.

The firearm was supposed to have been loaded with dummy bullets, and Baldwin has previously denied that he pulled the trigger.

However, the report – which has been seen by ABC News – has determined that the gun could not have been fired unless the trigger was pulled.

The investigators tested the gun in various ways to see if they could fire the weapon without using the trigger. But ultimately, they concluded that it simply wasn’t possible.

Baldwin addressed the incident during a TV interview last year when he claimed not to have pulled the trigger.

He said at the time: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never.”

The FBI’s report could still potentially lead to criminal charges against the Hollywood star and other people involved in the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, Baldwin previously admitted that he couldn’t explain how a bullet ended up in the gun.

The veteran actor said that the weapon was only intended to be a prop for the Western movie.

He said last year: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Baldwin also admitted that he was still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

He shared: “Even now, I find it hard to believe that [the incident occurred]. It doesn’t seem real to me.”