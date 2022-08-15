Tom Holland is taking a break from social media for the sake of his mental health

Published by

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media.

The 26-year-old actor – who has seven million followers on Twitter and almost ten times that on Instagram – explained that he finds his massive online prescense “overwhelming” and has now deleted the microblogging app off his phone and is having a break from social media altogether because it is “detrimental” to his mental health.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: “Hi guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting…I cannot seem to say what I need to say without ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m gonna try again.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star explained in the caption that he wanted to shine a light on the “fantastic work” of teenage mental health charity Stem4 and encouraged his fans to share the message with each other.

He wrote: “‘Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about Stem4. Stem4 is one of the many charities The Brothers Trust is extremely proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work. Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with – it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health.”