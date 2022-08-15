Michelle Visage shocked by ‘introverted’ RuPaul

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Michelle Visage was shocked by how much of an “introvert” RuPaul is.

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ judge says the 61-year-old flamboyant drag legend and television star is actually “very reserved and self-aware” in real life and leads a quiet life off-screen.

She told Australia’s WHO magazine: “Ru is really an introvert disguised as an extrovert.

“He’s not into partying at all because he got that out of his system in the ’90s.

“He is very reserved and self-aware. I love how he prioritises self-care, as I don’t think enough people do that.”

Michelle also admitted that while she faces a lot of trolling on social media for her opinions of the talent show’s drag queens, it’s all worth it.

She said: “There is territory that comes with my job, like getting abused on social media as I’ve said something about someone’s favourite queen they didn’t like.

“That’s the downside of being a judge on a reality show, but I still wouldn’t trade it.”

The 53-year-old star admits she’s as proud of ‘Drag Race’ as she is of her own kids.

She said: “It took us nine years to get this show on the air and then another nine years for it to be taken seriously.

“It started off as a programme made for queer people by queer people on a little-known queer network, so took a long time to blow up the way it has.

“I’m just as proud of the success of ‘Drag Race’ as I am of my own two kids.”