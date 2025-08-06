Alexander Rodriguez gets real on the bold new Bear World TV

Entertainment journalist, queer culture expert, and pop-savvy provocateur Alexander Rodriguez is bringing his signature wit and depth to the screen as one of the vibrant hosts of Bear World TV, a brand-new video platform from Bear World Magazine launching August 7 and will stream on Bear World Magazine’s website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. Known for his sharp interviews and unapologetically fun approach to LGBTQ+ media, Alexander leads the “Alexander on Screen” segment, a weekly dose of celebrity chats, cultural commentary, and moments that matter to the bear community and beyond.

As Bear World Magazine celebrates 13 years of body-positive, queer-centric storytelling, Bear World TV marks a bold evolution – amplifying underrepresented voices and redefining what inclusive media looks (and sounds) like.

Alexander is a fast-talking, cocktail-sipping, suit-wearing force of nature often described as the love child of Joan Rivers, Johnny Carson, and Judy Garland. As the host of the nationally syndicated radio show On The Rocks with Alexander on iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify, he mixes Hollywood glam with unfiltered wit, interviewing celebs from across the entertainment spectrum. A celebrated writer for Metrosource and GED Magazine, Alexander also cohosts multiple podcasts and lends his signature sparkle to red carpets, pride stages, and cabaret spots across the country. Whether he’s belting out show tunes, reviewing the latest films, or keeping reality stars on their toes, Alexander brings heart, humor, and unapologetic flair to everything he does.

We caught up with Alexander to talk bear visibility, pop culture with purpose, and why smarter questions can still come with a punchline.

Photo Credit: Nathan Noyes

Bear World TV is all about elevating diverse, bear voices. What drew you to the project?

You know, I’ve been considered part of the bear community for a very long time now. We know the bear community tends to be a little husky, a little hairier, a little fuller – and something that I’ve fought with my entire life has been my issues with my weight and part of that is being labeled as part of the bear community. It’s not a community that I came to right away. It’s really come over the last few years where I’ve gained a certain confidence in myself and who I am and I stopped trying to be something that I’m not and I’m never going to be and that has really drawn me to the bear community because the whole foundation is about self-acceptance and coming to a safe space however you are, however you look, however you act.

It really is a safe space and we know right now it’s a turbulent time for the queer community. So having a family like the bear community is so important. And you know, I think as a whole the queer community is embracing body image, body diversity because it comes with confidence and I think we’re focusing more on that and the importance of our stories, rather the importance of our looks.

Now, describe to me like your segment, “Alexander On Screen”. What can we expect from that?

So, fasten your seatbelts. I tend to be very outspoken. I usually have a martini in my hand and I’m very outspoken about all things entertainment, so I’m going to be talking about entertainment, hot topics. I’m going to be talking to some celebrities from the queer community and we’re just going to address some of the things that we’re talking about as a whole, especially what’s happening with arts and entertainment and the queer community. It’s going to be outspoken, it’s going to be sassy, and it’s going to be fun.

You’ve built a reputation for asking smart and unexpected questions. What is your secret to a great interview?

Research, research, research. It’s not going to a Wikipedia page and getting the highlights _ and part of that research is looking at other interviews that other people have done. It’s not asking the same questions, it’s thinking a few steps ahead, and it’s getting the person’s trust right away. So, if you can bring up little-known facts or really prove to them that you are a fan of theirs, that you’ve looked at their material, that you know who they are. They hand over all the trust and that makes for a really good interview because you can dive deeper into issues and themes that their fans want to know. Also, if I serve a little vodka, that always helps – a little liquid courage.

Photo Credit: Nathan Noyes

Who is one queer icon or an unsung hero that you would love to feature on the show?

Harvey Guillén. His career has just done so well. He started in Disney programming and he’s really blown up. He’s on What We Do in the Shadows. He is from the Latin community. He’s from the queer community. His body type might not fit the Hollywood archetype and he doesn’t care and he’s made his career explode over the last few years because of his charisma, his charm and his acting ability. He’s shown that flair on the red carpet and he embraces it and I think he’s a great spokesperson for many different communities. And his story, you know, he wanted to do acting and he had to make it work on his own from hard work. And I, and I just love that. Yeah, so he’s definitely somebody I want to incorporate.

The bear community is incredibly diverse. How do you approach creating content that feels both personal and universally resonant?

Oh, that’s a good question. I think part of the diversity that we have on Bear World TV, there’s five of us and we are so different from each other, and I think that’s going to incorporate a lot of different viewpoints. But personally, to incorporate that, I like to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the community. So that’s scrolling around on social media, that’s looking at what’s happening news-wise, what’s happening entertainment-wise, and seeing what people are responding to. So, that in itself, that’s research too. You have to understand what the community is talking about and what they want to address but make it sincere to me. I’m not going to take a false platform. I’m not going to explore a belief that I don’t believe in. If I think something is wonky, I’m going to call it out and that’s part of my personal, outspoken charm, I guess.

What does bear representation in the media look like to you in 2025 and what is still missing?

I think a lot of people have high platitudes in terms of talking about being supportive of body diversity and body issues. We’re seeing curvier people on screen in mainstream and queer programming, which is amazing. Our heroes are not just the all- American guys anymore. We’re seeing that representation really change and it’s actors like Harvey Guillén that are really helping with that.

But I think what’s still lacking is we still are fascinated and applaud people that go through body transformations. John Goodman just hit the red carpet and everybody went crazy and Lizzo. Then from our own queer community, we have drag queens like Ginger Minj, who just won All Stars and everybody’s going gaga over her weight loss and body transformation. You know, we have drag queen Selena Es Titties, the same thing. So, what is that message that we’re sending? We are so excited when somebody loses weight and transforms their body but then what’s the counterpoint there when we appreciate those that are fuller and are still making it? I think there’s still a division. I think we have a long way to go, but we’re, we’re doing it.

Photo Credit: Nathan Noyes

Bear World TV blends, pop culture, humor and activism. How do you balance entertainment with meaningful storytelling?

I’m fascinated by all aspects of entertainment, whether it’s classic Hollywood, reality tv, talk shows or documentaries. I love all forms of entertainment but everything that I explore and talk about has to come from a sincere place that I react to personally. We have a lot of people from the queer community that make a lot of platitudes, they make a lot of bold statements, but it’s where is their activism behind their words? So, I’m involved in many different projects that support our community, and I think that that’s necessary, especially in today’s given times, so everything has to come from a sincere place.

What pop culture is on your radar right now?

I’m a sucker for horror films and queer themes have been popping up in horror films left and right, which I absolutely love, but I’m a horror film fanatic. On the other side of that, I love reality TV, Real Housewives of anything I will be watching. And I think that culture has kind of changed too, and I think what audiences want to see on TV in terms of reality TV has changed. So that’s an interesting kind of twist. And I’m still a fan of classic Hollywood. Give me a Bette Davis film anytime. So, you know, all these kinds of different aspects kind of keep me fresh.

I know you have a podcast, On The Rocks. Is your Bear World TV segment an offshoot of that?

A hundred percent. I’ve had On the Rocks for 14 years now, and that started when nobody even knew what a podcast was. I’ve had the benefit of so many years in the genre – Academy Award, Tony Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award winners. I’ve sipped with them all and I’ve spilled the tea. And so yeah, that definitely fuels all my other different projects, but it’s definitely a spinoff of that energy.

What conversations are you most excited to start or stir up on Bear World TV?

I think what I want to stir up is our division within our own community, which is the queer community at large. I think there is still a resistance to the bear community movement. I think there’s resistance to some of our trans brothers and sisters and so part of my conversation is all about inclusion and calling people on their BS. We as a community need to come together to support everybody within our community, not just chosen ones or not just who the popular ones are. That’s not just a good thing to do. I think that that’s a necessity right now.

Photo Credit: Nathan Noyes

I interviewed Tom Goss about his bear-positive music. Do you think it’s been beneficial to the community?

Yes, a hundred percent. You know, Tom Goss is a pretty boy and his attraction to bears is maybe surprising to some, but his music incorporates everybody. Look at his music videos, he literally incorporates everybody. I’ve had the benefit to interview Tom and hang out with Tom. We’ve done some Pride events together. He gets the whole crowd going. And again, everything that he does comes from a place of love and sincerity, and he truly cares about all members of the community and his performance and his music is able to bring everybody together, which is powerful.

What are you hoping that audiences are going to take away from Bear World TV?

I’m hoping that audiences learn a little bit more about the different personalities that exist with the bear community. I still think a lot of people think it’s the shirtless, big-bellied guys with a lot of hair that are jumping into a pool party. We’re a lot more than that. We’re a lot more active in the political side. And we have different versions of bears – there’s no right or wrong bear and I hope audiences get to know us personally and get to appreciate the different aspects that we bring. “Bear” is just one of our many labels that we bring to the table.

And as far as personally, what else is in the works for you besides Bear World TV?

More podcasting. I’ve been doing Pride events around the nation, which has been interesting this year because the climate has certainly changed in terms of some of the organizations that would hire me for certain things. Some Pride events were canceled this year and it was blatantly because of conservative opposition – which we’ve never had to deal with before. So, I’m hoping to still increase my visibility. I just became publisher of the Los Angeles Blade, which is the SoCal LGBTQ newsroom, which is a big honor because that name, that newspaper comes with a lot of legacy. So, I’m working full force on that too.

Bear World TV debuts on August 7 on Bear World’s website, YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook. Check out Alexander’s podcast On the Rocks and follow him on YouTube and Instagram.

