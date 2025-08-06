Quick Drag: Checking in with Aquaria

Maddy Morphosis is a great interviewer, and she always gets her guests to spill the tea on her web series, Give it to Me Straight.

This time around, she welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 winner Aquaria. She talks about DJing in drag (and her inspirations – shout out to Lady Bunny), her first time in drag and social awkwardness. This NYC queen also shares her craziest Big Apple story (it involves Snoop Dogg.)

It’s a really fun chat, and it’s also great to see Aquaria on screen again (maybe she will show up on an All Winners season?)

