Quick Drag: Checking in with Aquaria

Maddy Morphosis is a great interviewer, and she always gets her guests to spill the tea on her web series, Give it to Me Straight.
This time around, she welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 winner Aquaria. She talks about DJing in drag (and her inspirations – shout out to Lady Bunny), her first time in drag and social awkwardness. This NYC queen also shares her craziest Big Apple story (it involves Snoop Dogg.)
It’s a really fun chat, and it’s also great to see Aquaria on screen again (maybe she will show up on an All Winners season?)
AQUARIA | Give It To Me Straight | Ep 67
Monét X Change And Kelly Mantle Dismantle The Drama!
Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale | Official Trailer | WOW Presents Plus
Jujubee reads me for FILTH!!!
The Pit Stop AS10 E12 🏁 Monét X Change & Alyssa Edwards Crown An All-Star! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
"My Mom Jayne" Review & Discussion | Jayne Mansfield Documentary
BTK - UNEDITED PRE SHOW BEHIND THE SCENES 🍑🤡👑
Ranking THE CRAZIEST Hate Comments I've Received
The Pit Stop AS10 E07 🏁 Monét X Change & Thorgy Thor Are Those Girls! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Join the SL Community
Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.