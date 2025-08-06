Celebrity

Influencer Chase Filandro died by suicide at 20

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
Chase Filandro
Photo Credit: chase_fil/Instagram

New York City-based social media influencer Chase Filandro has passed away at age 20 by suicide, his family has confirmed.

“It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven,” his family shared in a statement to TMZ. “Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved Chase.”

The tragic news was first shared on Sunday (August 3, 2025) through an Instagram post by Filandro’s sister, Franki Ford.

“My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life,” Ford wrote alongside a photo showing Filandro smiling beneath Mount Rushmore. “Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks. He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along the trails he traveled on.”

Read

Sophia Hutchins Recording Academy and Clive Davis 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, dead at 29
Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell’s death being investigated as possible drug overdose

The content creator, whose Instagram following exceeded 35,000 at the time of his passing, died on July 31, according to People.

A memorial fundraiser has been established through GoFundMe “to honor his life and remember his legacy forever” near one of Filandro’s cherished parks, Ford announced.

“Once finalized, we’ll share the details so you can visit and enjoy what Chase loved doing most, knowing he is right alongside you,” she noted.

While the GoFundMe’s total raised amount remains private, Ford indicated the target was met “in only 13 hours.”

“Chase clearly had such an impact on many,” she wrote in an update on the fundraising page.

Read

Jiggly Caliente World of Wonder hosts International Drag Day Event
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies at 41 following a severe infection
Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, dies by suicide at 41

The family plans to direct any additional contributions toward “building an additional memorial in New York that is closer to home.”

Take 2 Actors Studio remembered Filandro, who appeared in a 2022 short film and had a role in an upcoming independent feature, as “truly the brightest light.”

“His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” the Long Island acting school stated.

Filandro also performed as a vocalist with Just Add Water, a Long Island indie rock group.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7.

Read

Val Kilmer and Cher
Cher pays tribute to her ex Val Kilmer following his death
Actor Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Hackman
Gene Hackman suffered from Alzheimer’s and died one week after his wife Besty, who he may not have been ‘aware’ had passed

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Vows Amid Family Estrangement [Celebitchy]
  • Wow, This Is Such a Plummet for Sydney Sweeney [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver Are Teaching Wolves a Lesson [Pajiba]
  • Whatever Became Of Richard Lamparski … ? [Boy Culture]
  • If You Needed a Reason to Play Pickelball, He May Entice You [Kenneth in the 212]
TAGGED:
Previous Article New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' That time Taylor Kitsch pooped his pants on his way to an audition
Next Article Aquaria Quick Drag: Checking in with Aquaria
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $27.23
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-05 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x