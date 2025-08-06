Influencer Chase Filandro died by suicide at 20

New York City-based social media influencer Chase Filandro has passed away at age 20 by suicide, his family has confirmed.

“It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven,” his family shared in a statement to TMZ. “Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved Chase.”

The tragic news was first shared on Sunday (August 3, 2025) through an Instagram post by Filandro’s sister, Franki Ford.

“My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life,” Ford wrote alongside a photo showing Filandro smiling beneath Mount Rushmore. “Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks. He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along the trails he traveled on.”

The content creator, whose Instagram following exceeded 35,000 at the time of his passing, died on July 31, according to People.

A memorial fundraiser has been established through GoFundMe “to honor his life and remember his legacy forever” near one of Filandro’s cherished parks, Ford announced.

“Once finalized, we’ll share the details so you can visit and enjoy what Chase loved doing most, knowing he is right alongside you,” she noted.

While the GoFundMe’s total raised amount remains private, Ford indicated the target was met “in only 13 hours.”

“Chase clearly had such an impact on many,” she wrote in an update on the fundraising page.

The family plans to direct any additional contributions toward “building an additional memorial in New York that is closer to home.”

Take 2 Actors Studio remembered Filandro, who appeared in a 2022 short film and had a role in an upcoming independent feature, as “truly the brightest light.”

“His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” the Long Island acting school stated.

Filandro also performed as a vocalist with Just Add Water, a Long Island indie rock group.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7.

