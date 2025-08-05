That time Taylor Kitsch pooped his pants on his way to an audition

Looks like Terminal List: Dark Wolf star Taylor Kitsch can laugh at himself, which is a good thing. The dreamy Friday Night Lights alum, 44, dropped a bombshell during his Today appearance that’ll make you feel way better about your worst day ever.

During a hilarious game of Secrets with his co-stars Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, and Tom Hopper, the actor shared a story that’s both mortifying and hysterical, TODAY reported.

Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’ Season 1 held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“I [went to] this coffee truck when we were shooting in L.A. I was in L.A. living out of my car, and I’d get all of these crazy auditions, like, four in a day, and I needed a strong coffee,” the actor shared, as his costars sat alongside him. “I’m having it, driving to the audition, I’m sitting in the waiting room just like this, and I s— myself. No joke.”

Talk about being in a tight spot! Kitsch had to think fast and roll with the punches.

“I’m going in the audition room, I threw my underwear in the garbage can, came back out, and waited and did not get the job,” he continued. “The bathroom door is right there. I’m like, oh my God.”

Taylor Kitsch at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

For those wondering – no, this wasn’t his Friday Night Lights audition. And spoiler alert: he didn’t book this particular gig.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf hits Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 27.

