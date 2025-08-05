Celebrity

That time Taylor Kitsch pooped his pants on his way to an audition

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
2 Min Read
New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Looks like Terminal List: Dark Wolf star Taylor Kitsch can laugh at himself, which is a good thing. The dreamy Friday Night Lights alum, 44, dropped a bombshell during his Today appearance that’ll make you feel way better about your worst day ever.

During a hilarious game of Secrets with his co-stars Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, and Tom Hopper, the actor shared a story that’s both mortifying and hysterical, TODAY reported.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal List' Season 1
Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List’ Season 1 held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“I [went to] this coffee truck when we were shooting in L.A. I was in L.A. living out of my car, and I’d get all of these crazy auditions, like, four in a day, and I needed a strong coffee,” the actor shared, as his costars sat alongside him. “I’m having it, driving to the audition, I’m sitting in the waiting room just like this, and I s— myself. No joke.”

Talk about being in a tight spot! Kitsch had to think fast and roll with the punches.

Read

Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X, Patrick Schwarzenegger
Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and More!

“I’m going in the audition room, I threw my underwear in the garbage can, came back out, and waited and did not get the job,” he continued. “The bathroom door is right there. I’m like, oh my God.”

New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
Taylor Kitsch at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

For those wondering – no, this wasn’t his Friday Night Lights audition. And spoiler alert: he didn’t book this particular gig.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf hits Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 27.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Vows Amid Family Estrangement [Celebitchy]
  • Wow, This Is Such a Plummet for Sydney Sweeney [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver Are Teaching Wolves a Lesson [Pajiba]
  • Whatever Became Of Richard Lamparski … ? [Boy Culture]
  • If You Needed a Reason to Play Pickelball, He May Entice You [Kenneth in the 212]
TAGGED:
Previous Article 'RuPaul's Drag Race' For Your Consideration Event Ding! Jewels Sparkles brings holiday magic to the Drag Queen Christmas Tour
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $27.23
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-05 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x