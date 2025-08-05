Ding! Jewels Sparkles brings holiday magic to the Drag Queen Christmas Tour

The stockings are stuffed, the wigs are high, and the queens are jingling all the way. The Drag Queen Christmas Tour is sleighing its way across the country with a snowstorm of sequins, sass, and seasonal cheer and at the heart of this winter wonderland is none other than season 17 runner-up Jewels Sparkles.

A Drag Queen Christmas returns for its 11th year, launching a 38-city national tour this November. Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the 2025 edition is hosted by fan favorite Nina West and features a sparkling lineup of drag superstars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, and beyond. In addition to Jewels, this year’s cast includes Onya Nerve, Suzie Toot, Lydia B Kollins, Bosco, Crystal Methyd, Shea Couleé, and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Known for her signature mix of high-glam camp and heartfelt storytelling, Jewels Sparkles is turning Christmas into a full-on drag spectacle. Whether she’s belting out a holiday ballad or serving peppermint couture on stage, she’s bringing sparkle, soul, and side-splitting comedy to every stop on the tour.

We caught up with Jewels ahead of her next performance to talk about drag during the holidays, reinventing classic traditions, and what it means to share joy in the fiercest way possible.

How did you get involved with the Drag Queen Christmas tour?

Oh my God. I mean, as a kid, I used to go to the Christmas tour, like in high school. I believe it’s an all-ages show. Don’t quote me on that, but yeah, I would go when I was in high school and watch the show. I’d make my mom drive me from Miami Shores all the way to Fort Lauderdale and she would wait in the parking lot while I watched the show. I did the meet and greet with the queens and it’s always been something that I went to go see. And the fact that I’m now headlining it and touring with it and being a part of it is just so full circle. I’m excited to put a number together for the little kid in the audience whose mom is waiting for him in the parking lot because yeah, I have to.

What is the vibe of the Drag Queen Christmas tour and how do you plan to bring your unique sparkle to it?

Oh my God. I mean, it’s going to be such a happy vibe. It’s going to be a big celebration for the holidays. Listen, we’re going to have everybody there. It’s going to be fierce. I’m excited to put that number together. I have had many years to plan and imagine what I would do on the tour. It’s not the fact that I’m actually working on it, I’m expecting very fierce ferocity for my number.

Now do you feel like you’re more on naughty list or nice list? How are you going to balance between the two?

Listen, Jewels Sparkles is definitely on the nice list this year, but on the tour we’re going to get a little naughty.

Who are you most looking forward to performing with on the tour?

Shea Couleé is such a queen. She is such an icon. She was actually on the tour that I went to go see when I was in high school, and I still have videos of her performing from that tour.

She’s done so much with her career and she is such an icon and such a superstar. She’s one of the best of the best and the fact that I’m going to be on tour with her is very surreal and I cannot wait to annoy her. She’s probably going to ask for a restraining order because I’m going to be all over her. But I’m obsessed and I love her.

What do you love the most and the least about touring?

Oh my god, you know what I love the most? Getting to meet new people on the road, getting to visit different states and different countries, and see all the touristy stuff. I love seeing touristy stuff.

I guess what I like the least is being away from home and my family, my friends and my partner, that can be tough. But, you know, touring is really fun, so I’m excited and it’s all new to me. I’ve been doing it since this year but I’ve been handling it well and I’m enjoying it.

Do you have any holiday traditions yourself?

My dad is a chef. He cooks a fierce Christmas and Thanksgiving meal every single year. My dad cooking is always a big thing. The whole family comes over and we always have a good time.

Do you have a favorite holiday song?

“Mi Burrito Sabanero”, that’s the one…also Ariana Grande’s Christmas album. I had to put that in there.

Would there ever be a Jewels Sparkles Christmas album?

Absolutely not. Maybe, possibly I’ll do like a “La Leche” and cookies or something, but no, no Christmas album from me. You don’t want to hear me sing. I’ll leave that to the professionals. I’ll leave that to Suzie Toot.

The holidays can be tough for some, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. How do you think the tour will help create a sense of belonging and celebration?

Oh my God. I mean, hopefully people can come to the tour and meet new friends and find people who have the same things in common with them and build that community. That’s what I did. I made friends when I went to the show. I was by myself in the audience and got to talk to the people next to me and the people in the meet and greet line and we all had that one thing in common, that drag was something that we’re very passionate about. And so, hopefully this time of year people can go out there and make friends and have a reminder that you’re not alone. Look around, you’re in an audience of people who are just like you. Drag means the same to all of us, and we all have that queer connection and I’m so fortunate to be a part of this tour.

Now, beyond the tour and no Christmas album, what is next for Jewels Sparkles?

Definitely not a Christmas album, but a lot. I’m very happy right now touring the world. Getting to do that has been so exciting. I’m going on an Australian tour, I’m going on a European tour. I’m obviously going on the Christmas tour, so a lot is happening. I’m also working on a little mini-series at the moment. So yes, the, the gears are grinding and I’m very excited.

Tickets for A Drag Queen Christmas are available now at Drag Fans. Keep up with Jewels Sparkles on Instagram.

