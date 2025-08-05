Celebrity

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni saga just got even messier as her lawyers seek sanctions against his attorney over pre-trial ‘press tour’

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
2 Min Read
It Ends With Us
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Blake Lively is going after Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer – and honestly, can you blame her?

In a shocking move, the actress’s legal team filed a motion on Monday (August 4, 2025) calling out Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman for what they’re claiming are “improper out-of-court statements” apparently meant to sway potential jurors, according to Variety. Like, seriously?

The drama erupted just days after Blake’s deposition with Justin’s team. Get this – mere hours after her testimony, Justin’s lawyers had the audacity to file a motion about some discovery dispute and included her sealed 292-page deposition transcript as an exhibit. The nerve!

13th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024
MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 02: Blake Lively arrives at the 13th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2024 in Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Blake wants that transcript thrown out since depositions are supposed to be confidential (duh!). Her team is fuming, saying Justin’s lawyers are playing PR games.

“The Wayfarer Defendants and their counsel hope to make Ms. Lively defend the continued sealing of the transcript so they can advance a false narrative that Ms. Lively is afraid of her deposition testimony becoming public, which is entirely untrue and deeply harmful,” Blake’s team wrote in the motion.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Film Kissing Scene For 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spotted filming a kissing scene at the ‘It Ends With Us’ set in New Jersey. When: 12 Jan 2024. Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

They’re calling Freedman’s moves a straight-up “public relations stunt” and want him publicly reprimanded plus attorney fees. Period.

Blake recently called out Justin for trying to turn their legal battle into a “public spectacle.” And honestly? She’s not wrong.

x