Celeb Snaps: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Halsey, Gabriel Basso, and more

Dina Lohan and Luann de Lesseps attend RAND Luxury Hamptons Concours in Bridgehampton, New York on August 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Jon Bernthal seen filming a scene on ‘The Punisher’ set in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Damino David performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Docheii performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Susan Moss

Dominic Fike performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Tim Snow

The Killers performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Chris Phelps

Alex Warren performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Gracie Abrams performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Shaboozey performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Tequila Don Julio and DANNA celebrate the release of her new hit single ‘Khe Calor’ at a private celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 31.

Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker

Jenny Ortega arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new season of ‘Wednesday’ in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Julia Garner promotes ‘Weapons’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ show in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Magnus Carlsen Claims Inaugural Chess at 2025 Esports World Cup Title as Two Grand Masters Clashed on the World Stage. Magnus entered the event as a favorite and it was no surprise when he swept straight sets to beat Alireza Firouzja in grand style and reaffirmed his status as one of the all-time greats.

Photo credit: Esports World Cup

David Dobrik hosts Lollapalooza afterparty in celebration of the nationwide launch of Wavers, his pizza-inspired snack, at IT’SUGAR’s flagship store in Chicago, where he jumped in the DJ booth with DJ Nate Wyatt for an impromptu guest spin.

Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for David Dobrik

KATSEYE stops by the Ulta Beauty store in Chicago to meet and greet fans before Lollapalooza.

Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

The Beat Suite presented by Ulta Beauty at Lollapalooza 2025.

Photo Credit: Yuya Ohashi for Ulta Beauty

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman takes the stage for a night of comedy at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.

Sarah Silverman

Michael J. Fox and Kevin Love spotted at the Good+ Foundation’s summer celebration.

Michael J. Fox, Kevin Love

Molly Sims and Stacey Bendet attend the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner in the Hamptons.

Molly Sims, Stacey Bendet

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and tested out the futuristic VR team shooting game EVA in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.

Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and played several games in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament. Basso served in the pit crew for SIM racing alongside Esports World Cup COO Mike McCabe.

Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and joined British basketball star Ovie Soko in studio for the EWC Spotlight broadcast in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.

Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sydney Sweeney at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Simon Rex at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Halsey at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Mariah Carey performs a live concert at Brighton Pride On The Park on August 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lounis Tiar/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

