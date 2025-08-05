Celeb Snaps: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Halsey, Gabriel Basso, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Dina Lohan and Luann de Lesseps attend RAND Luxury Hamptons Concours in Bridgehampton, New York on August 2, 2025.
Jon Bernthal seen filming a scene on ‘The Punisher’ set in New York City on August 4, 2025.
Damino David performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Docheii performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Dominic Fike performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
The Killers performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Alex Warren performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Gracie Abrams performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Shaboozey performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.
Tequila Don Julio and DANNA celebrate the release of her new hit single ‘Khe Calor’ at a private celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 31.
Jenny Ortega arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new season of ‘Wednesday’ in New York City on August 4, 2025.
Julia Garner promotes ‘Weapons’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ show in New York City on August 4, 2025.
Magnus Carlsen Claims Inaugural Chess at 2025 Esports World Cup Title as Two Grand Masters Clashed on the World Stage. Magnus entered the event as a favorite and it was no surprise when he swept straight sets to beat Alireza Firouzja in grand style and reaffirmed his status as one of the all-time greats.
David Dobrik hosts Lollapalooza afterparty in celebration of the nationwide launch of Wavers, his pizza-inspired snack, at IT’SUGAR’s flagship store in Chicago, where he jumped in the DJ booth with DJ Nate Wyatt for an impromptu guest spin.
KATSEYE stops by the Ulta Beauty store in Chicago to meet and greet fans before Lollapalooza.
The Beat Suite presented by Ulta Beauty at Lollapalooza 2025.
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.
Sarah Silverman takes the stage for a night of comedy at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.
Michael J. Fox and Kevin Love spotted at the Good+ Foundation’s summer celebration.
Molly Sims and Stacey Bendet attend the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner in the Hamptons.
Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and tested out the futuristic VR team shooting game EVA in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.
Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and played several games in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament. Basso served in the pit crew for SIM racing alongside Esports World Cup COO Mike McCabe.
Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and joined British basketball star Ovie Soko in studio for the EWC Spotlight broadcast in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.
Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 3, 2025.
Sydney Sweeney at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.
Simon Rex at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.
Halsey at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.
Mariah Carey performs a live concert at Brighton Pride On The Park on August 2, 2025.
