Celeb Snaps: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Halsey, Gabriel Basso, and more

Mariah Carey Performs At Brighton Pride On The Park
Mariah Carey performs a live concert at Brighton Pride On The Park Featuring: Mariah Carey Where: Brighton, United Kingdom When: 02 Aug 2025 Credit: Lounis Tiar/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Dina Lohan and Luann de Lesseps attend RAND Luxury Hamptons Concours in Bridgehampton, New York on August 2, 2025.

RAND Luxury Hamptons Concours
Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Jon Bernthal seen filming a scene on ‘The Punisher’ set in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Jon Bernthal Filming On ‘The Punisher’ Set In Queens
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Damino David performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Sydney Sweeney Los Angeles screening of 'Americana'
Trump on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy: If she's Republican, 'I think her ad is fantastic'
Male Model Monday 08042025
Male Model Monday: Josh Miln, Juan Betancourt, Daniel Garcia, and more
Damino David
Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Docheii performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Docheii
Photo Credit: Susan Moss

Dominic Fike performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Dominic Fike
Photo Credit: Tim Snow

The Killers performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

The Killers
Photo Credit: Chris Phelps

Alex Warren performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Alex Warren
Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Gracie Abrams performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Insta Snaps 08032025
Orville Peck, Rowoon, Brandon Sklenar, Bruno Alcantara, and more Insta Snaps
Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more
Gracie Abrams
Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Shaboozey performing during the Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal this past weekend.

Shaboozey
Photo Credit: Tim Snow

Tequila Don Julio and DANNA celebrate the release of her new hit single ‘Khe Calor’ at a private celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 31.

DANNA
Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker 
DANNA
Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker 

Jenny Ortega arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new season of ‘Wednesday’ in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Jenny Ortega outside 'Good Morning America' show studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Julia Garner promotes ‘Weapons’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ show in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Celebrities At 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Magnus Carlsen Claims Inaugural Chess at 2025 Esports World Cup Title as Two Grand Masters Clashed on the World Stage. Magnus entered the event as a favorite and it was no surprise when he swept straight sets to beat Alireza Firouzja in grand style and reaffirmed his status as one of the all-time greats.

American Eagle Sydney Sweeney
American Eagle releases a statement on the controversial Sydney Sweeney jeans campaign
UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more
Magnus Carlsen
Photo credit: Esports World Cup

David Dobrik hosts Lollapalooza afterparty in celebration of the nationwide launch of Wavers, his pizza-inspired snack, at IT’SUGAR’s flagship store in Chicago, where he jumped in the DJ booth with DJ Nate Wyatt for an impromptu guest spin.

David Dobrik's Lollapalooza Afterparty at IT'SUGAR Chicago Flagship To Celebrate The Debut of His New WAVERS Snack Brand
Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for David Dobrik
David Dobrik's Lollapalooza Afterparty at IT'SUGAR Chicago Flagship To Celebrate The Debut of His New WAVERS Snack Brand
Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for David Dobrik

KATSEYE stops by the Ulta Beauty store in Chicago to meet and greet fans before Lollapalooza.

Ulta Beauty
Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

The Beat Suite presented by Ulta Beauty at Lollapalooza 2025.

Ulta Beauty
Photo Credit: Yuya Ohashi for Ulta Beauty

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.

Good+Foundation Summer Dinner Fundraiser + Night of Comedy
Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman takes the stage for a night of comedy at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner.

Inststahottie 07302025
Instahottie: Male Model Joshua Lord
Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more
Good+Foundation Summer Dinner Fundraiser + Night of Comedy
Sarah Silverman

Michael J. Fox and Kevin Love spotted at the Good+ Foundation’s summer celebration.

Good+Foundation Summer Dinner Fundraiser + Night of Comedy
Michael J. Fox, Kevin Love

Molly Sims and Stacey Bendet attend the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner in the Hamptons.

Good+Foundation Summer Dinner Fundraiser + Night of Comedy
Molly Sims, Stacey Bendet

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and tested out the futuristic VR team shooting game EVA in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.

Gabriel Basso
Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and played several games in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament. Basso served in the pit crew for SIM racing alongside Esports World Cup COO Mike McCabe.

Gabriel Basso
Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Gabriel Basso, star of Netflix’s “Night Agent,” attended the Esports World Cup tournament this weekend and joined British basketball star Ovie Soko in studio for the EWC Spotlight broadcast in Riyadh during week four of the seven-week tournament.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more
Julia Garner
Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is 'supposed to still happen'
Gabriel Basso
Photo credit: Esports World Cup

Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 3, 2025.

Rihanna spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sydney Sweeney at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney Los Angeles screening of 'Americana'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Simon Rex at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Los Angeles screening of 'Americana'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Halsey at Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025.

Los Angeles screening of 'Americana'
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Mariah Carey performs a live concert at Brighton Pride On The Park on August 2, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Celeb Snaps: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Sam Reid, and more
Sydney Sweeney American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle campaign draws fire for Nazi undertones
Mariah Carey Performs At Brighton Pride On The Park
Photo Credit: Lounis Tiar/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Mariah Carey Performs At Brighton Pride On The Park
Photo Credit: Lounis Tiar/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

