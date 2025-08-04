Trump on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy: If she’s Republican, ‘I think her ad is fantastic’

President Donald Trump has jumped on the Sydney Sweeney bandwagon because apparently that’s where we are now in American politics.

While chatting with reporters before leaving Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump couldn’t resist weighing in on the earth-shattering news that the Euphoria actress is reportedly a registered Republican. Upon learning this crucial piece of information, the president declared her American Eagle jeans ad “fantastic.”

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump said, shocking absolutely no one. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

According to The Guardian‘s riveting investigation on Sunday (August 3, 2025), Sweeney’s party affiliation is listed as Republican in public records. She registered to vote in Florida in June 2024, because of course she did.

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!” Trump added, doubling down on his newfound appreciation for denim marketing.

Sweeney recently caused quite the stir—and backlash—for starring in an American Eagle campaign that cleverly (or not so cleverly) played with the words “jeans” and “genes.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

In one particularly memorable spot, Sweeney delivers this groundbreaking scientific observation: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The ad featuring a blonde-haired, blue-eyed starlet somehow managed to ruffle feathers, with critics suggesting it had uncomfortable undertones of eugenics and racial superiority. Who could have seen that coming?

Meanwhile, the right has enthusiastically embraced the ad, dismissed the criticism as ridiculous, and rushed to Sweeney’s defense.

Sydney Sweeney attends Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas earned the “thirsty” label after sharing a revealing photo from Sweeney’s ad with the profound commentary that “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

Vice President JD Vance also felt compelled to comment on her appearance, dubbing her an “all-American beautiful girl.”

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said on a podcast Friday, displaying his usual grasp of nuance.

“That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad. They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sweeney has maintained radio silence on the controversy, but American Eagle released a brief statement Friday.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company clarified helpfully.

“Great jeans look good on everyone,” they added, presumably hoping to end the discourse.

A representative of Sweeney has been contacted for comment.

