Food & Drink

Porsha Williams serves up Summer with the Peach! Please Margarita Kit & Altos Tequila

Christine Fitzgerald
No Comments
3 Min Read
Porsha Williams

Reality TV icon and certified fan favorite Porsha Williams is bringing the flavor – and the fun – this summer with her brand-new Peach! Please Margarita Kit, created in partnership with Altos Tequila and Cocktail Courier. Whether you know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Dish Nation (and soon to compete on The Traitors), Porsha knows how to bring the drama and the glam – and now, the perfect margarita.

Altos Tequila Peach, Please Margarita 2

Retailing for $69.99, the Peach! Please Margarita Kit from Cocktail Courier includes everything you need to shake up a round (or three) of juicy, peach-packed margaritas at home. At the heart of the kit is Olmeca Altos Plata, an award-winning tequila beloved by bartenders worldwide and ranked the #1 Tequila for Margaritas in the 2023 Drinks International poll. With its naturally smooth finish and notes of agave, citrus, and herbs, it’s the ideal base for a cocktail that’s as bold and sweet as Porsha herself.

The drink is a total summer vibe, bursting with lush, ripe peach flavor and a nod to Porsha’s Georgia roots. It’s sweet, it’s sassy, and it’s effortlessly sip-worthy. Whether you’re hosting a brunch, poolside party, or just vibing at home, the Peach! Please Margarita brings a splash of sunshine and a dash of glam to every glass. And, as a Georgia gal myself, this drink is positively peachy keen!

Porsha Williams

Mix up your own margarita with this easy-to-follow recipe:

Read

London Screening of 'Another Simple Favour'
Celeb Snaps: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Tom Hardy, Justin Bieber, and more
Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri
Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri ‘Apologized With Tears in Her Eyes’ for Past Negative Comments and More News

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Altos Plata Tequila
  • 1 part lime juice
  • 1 heaping tbsp. peach preserves
  • 1 pinch fine salt
  • Garnish: Tajín rim and lime wedge

Instructions:

  1. Rub rim of glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in Tajín, set aside.
  2. Add Altos Plata Tequila, lime juice, peach preserves and a pinch of salt.
  3. Shake until well-chilled.
  4. Strain over fresh ice into prepared glass.
  5. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Cocktail Courier

Available now at Cocktail Courier, the kit makes a great gift—or a great way to treat yourself. Because if anyone knows how to turn a drink into a moment, it’s Porsha.

Peach, please. We’ll take two.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Justin Trudeau “Likes Katy Perry’s Personality,” They “Click” & Plan to Go on More Dates [Celebitchy]
  • In London, Lindsay Lohan Paid Tribute to the First Freaky Friday [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Selling Shapewear for Your Face, Because Women Don’t Hate Themselves Enough [Pajiba]
  • Kamala Harris Explains Surprise Decision Not to Run for Office Right Now: Right Now, Our Institutions Are Not as Strong as They Need to Be [Boy Culture]
  • Australian dancer James Till brings his beef the court [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and moreCeleb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more
Jacob Elordi transforms into Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's new movieJacob Elordi transforms into Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's new movie
Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar CerroInstahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro
TAGGED:
Previous Article Lindsay Lohan UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday' Lindsay Lohan says she has ‘PTSD to the extreme’ from paparazzi chases
Next Article 'RuPaul's Drag Race' For Your Consideration Event Suzie Toot serves southern sass and stardom in Big Easy Queens
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $27.99
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-03 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x