Porsha Williams serves up Summer with the Peach! Please Margarita Kit & Altos Tequila

Reality TV icon and certified fan favorite Porsha Williams is bringing the flavor – and the fun – this summer with her brand-new Peach! Please Margarita Kit, created in partnership with Altos Tequila and Cocktail Courier. Whether you know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Dish Nation (and soon to compete on The Traitors), Porsha knows how to bring the drama and the glam – and now, the perfect margarita.

Retailing for $69.99, the Peach! Please Margarita Kit from Cocktail Courier includes everything you need to shake up a round (or three) of juicy, peach-packed margaritas at home. At the heart of the kit is Olmeca Altos Plata, an award-winning tequila beloved by bartenders worldwide and ranked the #1 Tequila for Margaritas in the 2023 Drinks International poll. With its naturally smooth finish and notes of agave, citrus, and herbs, it’s the ideal base for a cocktail that’s as bold and sweet as Porsha herself.

The drink is a total summer vibe, bursting with lush, ripe peach flavor and a nod to Porsha’s Georgia roots. It’s sweet, it’s sassy, and it’s effortlessly sip-worthy. Whether you’re hosting a brunch, poolside party, or just vibing at home, the Peach! Please Margarita brings a splash of sunshine and a dash of glam to every glass. And, as a Georgia gal myself, this drink is positively peachy keen!

Mix up your own margarita with this easy-to-follow recipe:

Ingredients:

2 parts Altos Plata Tequila

1 part lime juice

1 heaping tbsp. peach preserves

1 pinch fine salt

Garnish: Tajín rim and lime wedge

Instructions:

Rub rim of glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in Tajín, set aside. Add Altos Plata Tequila, lime juice, peach preserves and a pinch of salt. Shake until well-chilled. Strain over fresh ice into prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Available now at Cocktail Courier, the kit makes a great gift—or a great way to treat yourself. Because if anyone knows how to turn a drink into a moment, it’s Porsha.

Peach, please. We’ll take two.

