Dave Franco is up for playing Luigi Mangione

Ever since Luigi Mangione’s arrest, the internet has been buzzing with a very specific kind of casting call. People everywhere noticed the striking resemblance between the alleged suspect and actor Dave Franco, and soon, the idea of a Luigi Mangione biopic starring Franco became a viral sensation. Well, the internet has officially been heard, because Dave Franco has now weighed in on the fan-casting, and his response might surprise you.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked the actor directly if he would be open to the idea of playing the role. Franco, who was promoting his new film Together, initially seemed a bit hesitant, saying, “Oh, how do I answer this.”

Dave Franco attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

However, he quickly revealed that he is absolutely aware of the online chatter. As a matter of fact, he said he’s never received so many messages about anything in his entire life. “More people in my life reached out about this exact thing than anything else that has ever happened,” he stated.

While no official offers have been made, Franco didn’t completely shut the door on the idea. On the contrary, he seemed to embrace the possibility, albeit with a few caveats. “So let’s just say I’m open if it’s the right people, and let’s leave it at that,” he concluded. It’s a non-committal answer, to be sure, but it’s a huge step from the silence that many actors might have given.

Screenshot via YouTube

This isn’t the first time the actor has addressed the situation. Back in January, he mentioned at the Sundance Film Festival that he was well aware of the comparisons, stating he had “never received more texts in my life about anything.” Now, with his latest comments, it seems the conversation is only gaining steam.

With a pending trial for Mangione and a potential biopic on the horizon, it’s clear that this story has captured the public’s imagination. It remains to be seen whether a project will ever truly materialize, but for now, fans can be excited about the possibility of seeing Franco take on this highly-discussed role.

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today