Dean Cain has joined ICE, which cements his horrible human status

In a move that has left many scratching their heads and others… well, others probably nodding enthusiastically, former actor Dean Cain has announced he’s joining ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Yes, the man who once soared through the skies fighting for “truth, justice, and the American way” is now apparently on the ground, fighting for… a $50,000 signing bonus.

Cain, in a video that’s part recruitment ad, part baffling monologue, declared on social media that he has officially “joined up.” He’s not just an actor anymore, you see. He’s also a “sworn law enforcement officer,” a fact he wanted to make sure everyone knew before he launched into his sales pitch.

The video felt less like a genuine call to service and more like a late-night infomercial, complete with promises of “great benefits” and even student loan repayment. The perks list was so long, you half-expected him to throw in a set of steak knives.

It’s an interesting turn of events for a man who famously played a character who is, you know, an immigrant from another planet. The internet, naturally, has been having a field day with this delicious irony. People have been quick to point out that Superman himself, a refugee from a dying world, is perhaps the ultimate example of a deserving immigrant.

Of course, Cain has an answer for that. He’s previously argued that while the “American way is immigrant-friendly,” there are “rules.” So, I suppose Kal-El, after crashing in a field in Kansas, must have filled out all the proper paperwork and waited his turn. Who knew?

What’s even more surreal is that Cain’s announcement seems to be a direct response to a new recruitment campaign by Homeland Security, which is calling on people to “serve at ICE.” So, while some may see this as a patriotic duty, others view it as a celebrity endorsement for a deeply controversial government agency. And let’s not forget the little detail that the maximum age for new recruits is 37, a full two decades younger than Cain himself.

He says he’s a “sworn officer,” and maybe that’s the loophole, but it’s hard not to be a little sarcastic about it all. It’s almost as if he’s trying to be Superman, but instead of saving the world, he’s just… joining the bureaucracy. It’s a sad day when the Man of Steel trades his iconic red cape for a uniform that’s more about “enforcement” and less about “justice.”

