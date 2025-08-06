Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Tyler the Creator, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jenna Ortega at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Catherine Zeta-Jones at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Heidi Klum is seen in New York City on August 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Anne Hathaway and Patrick Brammall are seen filming at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Actor Taye Diggs lit up Citi Field yesterday (Monday, August 4), spotted taking in the excitement of the Mets vs. Guardians game.

PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

Actor Taye Diggs attends the New York Mets game against the Cleveland Guardians.

PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

MGK arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Singer Elena Rose and music producer Hector Mazzarri, collaborators on Danny Ocean’s new album Babylon Club, raise a toast with Don Julio 1942 at the album’s private launch event in Miami.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tequila Don Julio

Tequila Don Julio and Danny Ocean celebrate the release of his new album ‘Babylon Club’ at a private celebration in Miami on Saturday, August 2.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tequila Don Julio

Julia Garner arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Katie Maloney stops by the Milk Bar Flagship LA store in Melrose for a protein-packed sweet treat from the Premier Protein x Milk Bar Protein Menu.

Photo Credit: Gracie Newman

Chris Pratt at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Taylor Kitsch at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tom Hopper at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kacey Musgraves performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung

Lana Del Ray performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung

Tyler the Creator performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung

Photo Credit: Zach Sinclair

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming on the ’Happy Hour’ set in New York City on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley at the London photocall for ‘The Inheritance’, Channel 4’s devious new game in which 13 strangers are summoned to a grand estate on August 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

