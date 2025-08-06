Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Tyler the Creator, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jenna Ortega at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.
Catherine Zeta-Jones at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.
Heidi Klum is seen in New York City on August 6, 2025.
Anne Hathaway and Patrick Brammall are seen filming at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 2025.
Actor Taye Diggs lit up Citi Field yesterday (Monday, August 4), spotted taking in the excitement of the Mets vs. Guardians game.
Actor Taye Diggs attends the New York Mets game against the Cleveland Guardians.
MGK arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.
Singer Elena Rose and music producer Hector Mazzarri, collaborators on Danny Ocean’s new album Babylon Club, raise a toast with Don Julio 1942 at the album’s private launch event in Miami.
Tequila Don Julio and Danny Ocean celebrate the release of his new album ‘Babylon Club’ at a private celebration in Miami on Saturday, August 2.
Julia Garner arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.
Katie Maloney stops by the Milk Bar Flagship LA store in Melrose for a protein-packed sweet treat from the Premier Protein x Milk Bar Protein Menu.
Chris Pratt at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.
Taylor Kitsch at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.
Tom Hopper at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.
Kacey Musgraves performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.
Lana Del Ray performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.
Tyler the Creator performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming on the ’Happy Hour’ set in New York City on August 5, 2025.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley at the London photocall for ‘The Inheritance’, Channel 4’s devious new game in which 13 strangers are summoned to a grand estate on August 6, 2025.
