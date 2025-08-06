Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Tyler the Creator, and more

Michael Prieve
No Comments
4 Min Read
London Photocall For 'The Inheritance'
Celebrities attend the London photocall for ‘The Inheritance’, Channel 4’s devious new game in which 13 strangers are summoned to a grand stately home Featuring: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley Where: London, United Kingdom When: 06 Aug 2025 Credit: Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jenna Ortega at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.

New York 'Wednesday' TV series fan event
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Catherine Zeta-Jones at a ‘Wednesday’ Netflix TV series fan event at the Paris Theatre in New York City on August 5, 2025.

New York 'Wednesday' TV series fan event
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Heidi Klum is seen in New York City on August 6, 2025.

Mariah Carey Performs At Brighton Pride On The Park
Celeb Snaps: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Halsey, Gabriel Basso, and more
Male Model Monday 08042025
Male Model Monday: Josh Miln, Juan Betancourt, Daniel Garcia, and more
Heidi Klum Out In New York City
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Anne Hathaway and Patrick Brammall are seen filming at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 2025.

Anne Hathaway And Patrick Brammal Film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Actor Taye Diggs lit up Citi Field yesterday (Monday, August 4), spotted taking in the excitement of the Mets vs. Guardians game.

Taye Diggs
PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

Actor Taye Diggs attends the New York Mets game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Taye Diggs
PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

MGK arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.

Celebrities At 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Singer Elena Rose and music producer Hector Mazzarri, collaborators on Danny Ocean’s new album Babylon Club, raise a toast with Don Julio 1942 at the album’s private launch event in Miami.

Insta Snaps 08032025
Orville Peck, Rowoon, Brandon Sklenar, Bruno Alcantara, and more Insta Snaps
Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more
Elena Rose and music producer Hector Mazzarri
PHOTO CREDIT: Tequila Don Julio

Tequila Don Julio and Danny Ocean celebrate the release of his new album ‘Babylon Club’ at a private celebration in Miami on Saturday, August 2.

Danny Ocean
PHOTO CREDIT: Tequila Don Julio

Julia Garner arrives at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new music ‘Lost Americana’ on August 5, 2025.

Julia Garner At 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Katie Maloney stops by the Milk Bar Flagship LA store in Melrose for a protein-packed sweet treat from the Premier Protein x Milk Bar Protein Menu.

Katie Maloney At Milk Bar For Premier Protein x Milk Bar Protein Menu
Photo Credit: Gracie Newman

Chris Pratt at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Taylor Kitsch at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more
Inststahottie 07302025
Instahottie: Male Model Joshua Lord
New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tom Hopper at the New York Amazon Prime Video series premiere of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ at Regal Times Square on August 4, 2025.

New York series premiere of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kacey Musgraves performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Kacey Musgraves
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung

Lana Del Ray performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Lana Del Ray
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung

Tyler the Creator performed at the 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Tyler the Creator
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung
Tyler the Creator
Photo Credit: Zach Sinclair

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming on the ’Happy Hour’ set in New York City on August 5, 2025.

Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more
Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more
Filming On The ’Happy Hour’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley at the London photocall for ‘The Inheritance’, Channel 4’s devious new game in which 13 strangers are summoned to a grand estate on August 6, 2025.

London Photocall For 'The Inheritance'
Photo Credit: Cover Images

