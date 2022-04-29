Published by

Radar Online

Amanda Bynes acted as if nothing happened, stepping out with her fiancé, Paul Michael, just hours after an explosive argument ended with him calling the cops on her.

The 36-year-old actress packed on the PDA, unapologetically locking lips with Paul on Thursday as if the paparazzi weren’t there snapping away.

Wearing a tight gray t-shirt, jeans, a white beanie, and sunglasses, Bynes made sure to showcase their love after claiming Paul had a “stash of cocaine,” “went off his medications,” “was looking at mom-and-son porn,” and “vandalized his mom’s home.”

Walking around Los Angeles like a picture-perfect couple, the She’s The Man actress stopped their afternoon stroll to plant a big kiss on Paul’s mouth.

Mega

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Paul reciprocated the love by embracing his fiancée and rubbing her back. Matching Bynes’ color scheme, Paul wore gray sweats, a matching hoodie, and a denim button-up.

Grabbing coffee at a local Starbucks in L.A., the photo-op seemed a tad suspicious considering the circumstances.

As Radar reported, Paul called the cops on Bynes early this morning. He told the dispatcher that the two were locked in a verbal dispute and that she was “out of control.” He also alleged she had been taking his Adderall. Bynes denied that allegation.

Police arrived at their home at 2:30 AM. Following their fight, Bynes’ hurled a slew of allegations against Paul and claimed she kicked him out of her house.

Mega

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed,” she told her Instagram followers on Thursday.

Calling his behavior “alarming,” Bynes said she was “afraid of what he’ll do.” The actress also claimed she “found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine” and that he’s “been using for the past six months.”

Mega

Hours later, the actress went back on Instagram and backtracked on her statements. “Correction. Paul looked up MILFs, moms and sons just popped up,” she said.

Bynes also claimed, “I went to CVS, bought a drug test… Paul tested clean. Paul’s clean.”

Bynes’ nearly 9-year conservatorship ended last month. She moved out of the sober living facilities and into a home with Paul shortly after.

Radar has reached out to Bynes’ lawyer for comment.