Andy Cohen welcomes baby daughter Lucy via surrogate
April 30, 2022
Andy Cohen welcomes baby daughter Lucy via surrogate
Photo via Andy Cohen/Instagram

Bravo personality Andy Cohen has welcomed his second child.

The Emmy-winning reality television producer and talk show host announced the exciting news on social media Friday evening (Apr. 29, 2022).

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!!” Cohen said on Instagram, sharing a beaming photo of himself cradling his newborn daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

Cohen, 53, gave a heartfelt thanks to his “rock star surrogate” and “everyone who helped make this miracle happen.”

“I’m so happy,” the Watch What Happens Live host said.

This is Cohen’s second child. His 3-year-old son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born in February 2019 via a surrogate.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” Cohen said.

Celebrity well-wishers responding to Cohen’s post included Anderson Cooper, who announced the birth of his second child in February.

“Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!” the CNN anchor commented.

Cohen’s good friend, John Mayer, offered his congratulations.

“Hello sweet girl!” he commented, adding, “Doing her star chart right now!!!”

Others in the Bravo universe also congratulated Cohen on his growing family.

“I’m so grateful we have these opportunities. So extremely happy for your perfect family,” Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, a star of Shahs of Sunset, commented.

