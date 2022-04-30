Published by

Dolly Parton would now accept an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 76-year-old country music star had received a nod for the prestigious honour back in March – which would have seen her considered for induction into the Ohio museum alongside music legends such as the Beatles and ABBA – and although she initially declined the nomination, now appears to have changed her mind.

She said: “Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I will say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

It comes just over a month after after the ‘Jolene’ hitmaker – who has sold an estimated 100 million records since starting her career in the late 1960s – said she was “respectfully” bowing out of the race, as because she didn’t feel she’s “earned the right” to receive the honorific title.

At the time, she said: “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

However, on Friday (29.04.22), the ‘Jolene’ hitmaker explained that when she made her previous statement about wanting to decline the honour, she was not aware that so many artists outside of the rock and roll genre were already included.

Speaking on NPR’s ‘Morning Edition’, she said: “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music. And I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that.

“But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? And so I felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”