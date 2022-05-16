Amber Heard denies pooping in Johnny Depp’s bed, blames weed-eating dog for sheet defecation

Published by

Radar Online

Amber Heard took the stand again on Monday, fiercely denying she defecated in the marital bed she shared with Johnny Depp after an explosive fight on her 30th birthday.

Heard told the jury that the poop didn’t come from her — instead, blaming Depp’s dog, Boo. The 36-year-old Aquaman actress alleged the teacup Yorkie regularly had bowel issues ever since he accidentally ate Depp’s weed as a puppy.

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does,” Heard stated when asked about the infamous bed mess. She also called the act she has been accused of “disgusting.”

Heard denied telling a friend that she was involved in the alleged prank.

For those that don’t know, the poop story goes like this. After the two got into a fight when Depp was almost two hours late for her 30th birthday party, the two parted ways for the night.

Heard left for Coachella without the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp wanted to retrieve clothes from their home but was stopped by the guard on duty, who showed the A-lister a photo of what they found in the bed.

When Depp testified about the incident, he said there was no doubt it was “human fecal matter.”

“On my side of the bed was human fecal matter,” he recalled. “I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.” Heard has always denied the allegation, blaming their teacup Yorkies.

“I lived with those dogs for many years,” Depp insisted. “That did not come from a dog. It just didn’t.”

The two have been in an all-out war in court for several weeks, with Monday being the first day back after a 10-day recess. Heard will be cross-examined by Depp’s legal team this afternoon.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor. He claimed her “false” accusations damaged his career and cost him millions.

Heard countersued for $100 million, alleging Depp’s response to her op-ed tarnished her reputation.