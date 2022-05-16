Male Model Monday: Stefano Tomadini, Alessio Pozzi, Christian Hogue, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. We bring you Stefano Tomadini, Alessio Pozzi, Christian Hogue, and more this week!

Check out the pics and videos!

Airon Mallars shows off his work.

Pool boy, Chad White.

Ethan O’Pry on a balcony.

Horse riding with Darnell Edwards.

Lounging with Alessio Pozzi.

Trevor Bell holds up a palm tree.

Stefano Tomadini in his undies.

Wyatt Cushman poses.

Austin Scoggin hits the rings.

Christian Hogue and his stems.

