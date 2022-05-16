Suns out, tops off! See shirtless photos of Shawn Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo and more Hollywood hunks

Published by

The warmer weather is here, and that means celebs are out soaking up the sunshine — sans shirts!

Tyler Cameron

The model and Bachelorette fan-favorite made girls swoon thanks to his sweet personality and down to earth demeanor — and his rippling abs didn’t hurt either! While the former college football player, 29, is a beast in the gym and participates in marathons, he’s also a big believer in treating yourself to whatever you want when it comes to food,

Lil Nas X

The crooner hits the gym with a trainer but has also documented his solo workouts on TikTok, showing himself lifting weights and more.

Despite his buff bod, the Grammy nominee, 23, confessed he used to struggle with self-doubt, but the days of quarantine helped him rebuild his attitude. “Of course, COVID has been like a curse to the world, but it’s probably been one of the biggest blessings in my life, in rediscovering my own confidence and strengthening my creativity,” he explained.

Shawn Mendes

Though the singer, 23, seems as confident as they come, he admitted he used to go overboard in the gym out of fear that he’d lose fans if he didn’t have a chiseled physique.

“Some days I would have three hours of sleep [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” he recalled to British GQ. “Taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes.”

Chris Hemsworth

Abs of steel! Whenever the Aussie actor, 38, has to prep for one of his superhero movies, his trainer Luke Zocchi has him grinding in the gym five days a week. “It would be split into five days: push for a chest day, pull for back, legs, shoulders, and arms,” shared Zocchi.

Jason Derulo

If you’ve ever taken a glance at the singer’s social media accounts, you’re well aware of the fact that Derulo, 32, goes the extra mile when it comes to fitness. He’s documented himself doing everything from hundreds of pushups to towing a Jeep — yes, really!

KJ Apa

Fair warning: the Riverdale lead’s trainer Alex Fine declared that their workouts are “pretty brutal.” Together, the duo lift weights, do pull ups and use a stationary bike. “We did a lot of chest and shoulders — with actors, you want to stick with chest and shoulders — since on-camera, it looks better,” explained Fine.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Body goals! The talented soccer star, 37, obviously has to keep in shape for his career, but he’s also a dad to several kids ranging from age 11 to just 1 month — but a busy schedule doesn’t keep him from staying fit.

“Fit in exercise wherever you can,” insisted the athlete. “You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed. If you get into a routine then it makes it easier as it will become a habit.”