Anderson Cooper Welcome’s Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

Anderson Cooper is a father, an event that the CNN anchor says for a while he didn’t believe would ever happen.

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening (April 30, 2020) on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10.

I don’t know if it is being in “stay at home” for so long, but I immediately burst into tears when I read this news.

“On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me,” Cooper said on his show, AC360.

Photo via Anderson Cooper/Instagram

The anchor said he felt it was important, amid stories about those who are suffering and dying during the coronavirus pandemic, to “hold on to moments of joy.”

Here is the full text of his Instagram post announcing the news.

“I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan,” he wrote on his Instagram in part. “It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

Photo via Anderson Cooper/Instagram

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives”

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

Congratulations to Anderson Cooper! Now all you have to do is make things right with Kathy Griffin and all will be good in the world.

