Socialite Life

Anderson Cooper, River Viiperi, Sam Heughan, and More Insta Snaps

by
September 2, 2020
Anderson Cooper
Photo via Andy Cohen/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Thank you Andy Cohen for this Anderson Cooper photo, River Viiperi is ready, Sam Heughan looks stunning in Scotland, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Pietro Boselli

River Viiperi

Mehcad Brooks

View this post on Instagram

A text from an old friend read: “I am shocked that you didn’t step into what was actually going on with the riots and protests” and that “you’re acting like you give a fuck about the under privileged black communities.” She went on to say “I’ve spent my whole life going into the inner cities. Starting when I was 15 in the south side of Chicago” talking to people about “where they came from, what is going on in their life and what can we do to make a reform” she told me when she moved to LA she went into Compton and Watts to support change in the community and admonished me by saying “you sat behind your little phone and called everyone that was white a racist because you have a black parent and you think that is how you make a change.” (Never have I done that) She continued, “you make a change when you actually do something, step into their communities and actually understand what is going on. Believe it or not you might then actually appreciate our sitting President for the changes he made in our black communities.” She’s non-black. She policed my behavior, my contribution to this movement and its collective consciousness and her perceived lack of my involvement. She, a non-black person, policed my blackness. As if I am being black wrong. She proceeded to inform me of how to be a better Black Man. She thinks she’s an #ally and that’s why this text was such an eye opener. After a couple glasses of wine some #allies can have a metamorphosis that turns them into something unrecognizable. Instead of her criticism being directed at the society that has degraded, retarded the growth and devalued blackness, she judged the authenticity of mine. Instead of her sitting in HER feelings of guilt and embarrassment of years of overlooking and bypassing a genocide wrapped up in tradition she attacked me for taking a break from a country I don’t feel safe, respected or honored in. Rather than seeking to understand the countless threats I have received over speaking out or asking how she can help with what I‘m doing beyond socials her privilege would not let her feel guilt. There is no Blackness authenticate. Allyship is messy but victory comes in self reflection.

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks) on

Sam Heughan

Trevor Donovan

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

until next time 🛶 ♥️

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Anderson Cooper

Peter Facinelli

View this post on Instagram

Awareness is everything. Help me spread awareness by joining me in the #NicTailorNoPants campaign in partnership with @prostatecancerfoundation sponsored by Nic Tailor Underwear to get men talking about their prostate health. To the ALL guys out there: Post a pic in your underwear/bathing suit/ or shorts and tag 3 other guys to do the same using #NicTailorNoPants and tagging @prostatecancerfoundation. Tag me in your pics and I’ll post you on my stories. 👍🏻 Ladies- please encourage the men in your life to participate in the campaign and most importantly to get screened. 🎯 … and if you want to see your favorite celeb in their tighty whities tag them and ask them to join in! 👊🏻 Have fun with your pics and make it your own. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. I know it’s a vulnerable ask. But it’s a vulnerable conversation. The point is to get the conversation started, one that could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My Dad and Uncle both had it, caught it early, and survived. Take control of your health. Today! Help spread this campaign and help end prostate cancer! #nictailornopants Tagging some more friends today… @billbellamy @jacksonrathbone @baltgetty @realericdane @timothywoodwardjr -Don’t be shy boys! Let’s get the ball rolling💪🏻 -No pun intended 😂

A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) on

Michael Dean

View this post on Instagram

Confidence is everything ✌🏼

A post shared by Michael Ꭰean Johnson (@michaeldean2.0) on

Daren Kagasoff

Cristiano Ronaldo

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This was EPIC! Watch the full VERZUZ: Brandy VS Monica! [OMG BLOG]

★ The claws came out on the mainstage and backstage on this week’s Canada’s Drag Race. [Towleroad]

Justin and Hailey Bieber buy Beverly Park mega-mansion! Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]

The Boys in the Band play a devastating party game in the first trailer — WATCH! [Curt and Frank]

★ Seriously, what is up with tennis player J.J. Wolf‘s mullet? [Kenneth in the 212]

★ The “Lady Marmalade” gang won VMAs 19 years ago in truly HIDEOUS outfits. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ It sure looks like Brad Pitt sent Nicole Poturalski back home to Germany. [Celebitchy]

★ These are the A-list actors with the most naked scenes in history. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X