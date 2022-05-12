Andy Dick arrested after being accused of felony sexual battery

Published by

OK Magazine

Andy Dick was arrested on potential charges of felony sexual battery at O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon.

Orange County law enforcement was called to the campground around 9 A.M. after a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted. The Reality Bites actor was later taken into custody.

The shocking moment was caught on camera and livestreamed by Captain Content’s RV. In the footage obtained per TMZ and released on Wednesday, May 11, Dick can be seen talking to several deputies before he is handcuffed and led away. The police also requested to take the comedian’s pants as evidence in the case.

Police have yet to release further details on the alleged crime, but according to the live stream, a man identified as “JJ” claimed Dick assaulted him in his sleep. In the livestream, bits and pieces of the story could be heard.

“I was just in bed right now, and I smelled certain parts of my body …” JJ’s voice said in the footage. “[I was] in the other RV with Andy, and … the last thing I remember, we were on the phone with his fiancée … I smelled parts of myself and they smell like artificial smells.”

JJ was taken to the hospital for examination and possible care. Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian was booked into an Orange County jail and is being held on $25,000 bail.

This is yet another arrest in the troubled comic’s long history of legal woes. In 2018, Dick was charged with one count of simple battery and one count of sexual battery after a woman claimed he had grabbed her backside and made rude sexual comments to her while walking past her on the sidewalk.

OK! also reported last June that Dick was arrested in Los Angeles for assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly attacked his lover with a metal chair. Dick’s fiancée Elisa Jordana claimed he “could have killed him.” She added at the time, “I saw pictures, I saw video; it’s not good.”