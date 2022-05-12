Ezra Miller pleads police not to seize their beloved The Flash ring in newly released dash cam video

Published by

Newly released footage of Ezra Miller’s shocking arrest in Hawaii shows the actor not only acting aggressively towards the police attempting to arrest him, but he is also seen and heard pleading with the officers to let him keep his beloved The Flash ring.

In a sensational development that came just weeks after the troubled and embattled actor’s multiple arrests in Hilo, Hawaii in March and April, the police department that detained Miller released the dash cam footage showing his arrest at the Hawaiian karaoke bar.

“I’ve been assaulted for NFT crypto art,” Miller is captured screaming in the bizarre video while being arrested, seemingly referring to the non-fungible token cryptocurrency currently trending throughout the world. “What’s your name and your badge number?”

“Tell me your name and your badge number! Full name!” they continue yelling at the arresting officers. “Tell me your name and your badge number! Tell me your name and your badge number now!”

“I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted!”

Later on in the video, the Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Flash actor is captured warning the Hilo police officers not to violate their various amendment rights while also begging the officers not to touch their ring.

“Do not touch my ring!” the Fantastic Beasts actor screams. “I claim my fourth amendment rights to not be searched and seized!”

“Do not touch my ring. Hey! You just touched my p—-!” they yell in the outrageous dashcam video. “Please don’t do that! I’m transgender non-binary…I don’t want to be searched by a man!”

Besides warning the police not to violate their “fourth amendment rights,” the video also captures Miller warning the arresting officers not to violate their “ninth amendment rights” – a citizen’s right not be “unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation.”

As Radar reported, Miller was arrested two separate times in a matter of a few weeks for charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and assault.

The first incident took place on March 28 when the actor was arrested following a tense confrontation at a Margarita Village karaoke bar between them, a woman singing karaoke and a man playing darts.

Following that incident, Miller reportedly burst into a young couple’s hostel room shouting obscenities before threatening the pair and stealing their belongings. The couple ultimately filed a restraining order against the actor that was later dismissed.

The second incident took place on April 19 after the Justice League actor was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman that left the alleged victim with a half-inch cut on her forehead.