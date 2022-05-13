Shawn Mendes puts toned torso on display for Tommy Hilfiger campaign

Published by

Shawn Mendes is the face of Tommy Hilfiger‘s ‘Classics Reborn’ Summer 2022 campaign.

The ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker flaunted his toned torso in a pair of low-rise jeans with his Hilfiger branded underwear poking out of the top of his waist for the eye-popping shoot.

In a statement, the Canadian pop hunk said: “I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans.

“Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve.”

The topless snaps are all to draw attention to the fashion house and singer’s Play It Forward sustainability initiative.

Shawn, 23, is set to don custom Hilfiger pieces from the sustainable brand on his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’, plus they are pledging a whopping $1 million to “offset the environmental impact of the tour.”

The ‘Stitches’ hitmaker is also set to have a hand in helping to design Hilfiger’s upcoming Spring 2023 capsule collection, made from “recycled and new material innovations”.

Shawn – who wore Tommy Hilfiger to the Met Gala earlier this month – added: “I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”