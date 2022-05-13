Hugh Jackman: ‘I’d do Greatest Showman 2’

Published by

Hugh Jackman is open to making a sequel to ‘The Greatest Showman‘.

The 53-year-old actor portrayed circus owner PT Barnum in the 2017 movie musical and he admitted he’d be happy to reprise the role again if the storyline was strong.

He told People magazine: “I’m always open, if they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I’m open!”

He also joked about loving sequels after his appearances as Wolverine in a string of ‘X-Men’ films: “Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’d know I’m totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films!”

Meanwhile, Hugh is currently starring in ‘The Music Man’ on New York’s Broadway and he admitted he’s delighted theatre is back up and running after lengthy shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I think there is a huge communal need to come together…so I just knew that at some point we were coming back.”

And he praised his show’s choreographer Warren Carlyle, 50, kept him motivated in lockdown as they kept rehearsing “three to four times a week”.

He added: “For a year and a half, we were dancing. Listen. I have to dance every night against Sutton Foster. I better be bringing it.”

The Australian actor’s comments about ‘The Greatest Showman’ comes after his co-star Michelle Williams – who played his on-screen wife Charity – admitted she would make a sequel “in a heartbeat”.

The pregnant star – who has 16-year-old Matilda with the late Heath Ledger, and toddler son Hart with husband Thomas Kail – added: “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing.

“My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.

“I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity.”

On release, the movie grossed $434.9 million at the box office.