Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe on September 6, 2024, and star Ryan Reynolds is teasing a long-awaited meeting with his old friend Wolverine.

In a surprise teaser posted on Ryan Reynolds’s personal Twitter account, the actor is shown seated on a sofa telling fans he was “extremely sad” about missing D23 where there was no Deadpool 3 announcement.

Reynolds then shares a workout montage before talking about a potential story idea the writers had for Deadpool 3. He then asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to play Wolverine again, to which Jackman appears briefly and says “sure.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman last played Wolverine in 2017’s Logan directed by James Mangold. At the time, Jackman publicly stated Logan would be his last film as Wolverine. Even after Disney officially acquired the rights to the X-Men again, Jackman talked about his excitement for new actors to pick up the claws.

However, a Jackman and Reynolds team-up has also been something both actors have wanted for a long time. Especially as a way to make up for their first meeting in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. And if Reynolds could reboot Deadpool, why not reboot his relationship with Jackman’s Wolverine too?

The pair did briefly appear together in the credits of Deadpool 2, though that was more of a fun joke than proper crossover.

The idea that Jackman could reprise the role of Wolverine is deeply exciting. Jackman has played Wolverine across nine films, and his sendoff in Logan was as close to perfect as can be. But to see Jackman and Reynolds together at last (again) will be a second closure for fans.

