Gus Kenworthy, Maluma, Jesus Luz, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Gus Kenworthy checks things out, Maluma cracks it, in bed with Jesus Luz, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Robert Farah
Chace Crawford
Hugh Jackman
Tyson Beckford
Michael Cimino
Dan Benson
Colton Underwood
Darren Barnet
Mark Consuelos
David Corenswet
Claybourne Elder
Jesus Luz
Maluma
Gus Kenworthy
