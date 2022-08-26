Gus Kenworthy, Maluma, Jesus Luz, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Gus Kenworthy checks things out, Maluma cracks it, in bed with Jesus Luz, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Robert Farah

Chace Crawford

Hugh Jackman

Tyson Beckford

Michael Cimino

Dan Benson

Colton Underwood

Darren Barnet

Mark Consuelos

David Corenswet

Claybourne Elder

Jesus Luz

Maluma

Gus Kenworthy

THE LATEST ON SL