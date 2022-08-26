‘A Little More Love’ by Olivia Newton-John — Classic Pop Song

I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

With the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, I’ve been listening quite a bit to her massive catalog of hits, and one song that I keep hitting repeat is her 1979 hit, “A Little More Love.”

The song was from her 1978 Totally Hot album, her 10th studio album, and reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the 17th most popular song of 1979.

She was riding high on the success of Grease and was shifting her musical tone to a slightly more sultry vibe. Her biggest hit, “Physical,” would be released two years later.

Enjoy “A Little More Love” by Olivia Newton-John

