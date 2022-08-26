Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Claps Back After Receiving Horrific Messages From ‘RHOBH’ Fans

Published by

Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Jax shared the horrifying comments he received on social media about himself, his mother and his family following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s feud with costars Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne.

On Tuesday, August 23, the 14-year-old shared a message via his mom’s Twitter which read: “I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult.”

“It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he continued. “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

Jax continued noting, his social media “is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze,” he wrote, “but to be seen by my peers as just another kid.”

“The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable,” the young man continued. “However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

In the original tweet from the former cohost of The Real, Garcelle stated, “I’m usually a very strong woman, I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night”

The terrifying comments came after newbie Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna criticized the actress over social media for speaking out about the Pretty Mess author’s drinking habits as well as he CEO of Neuro Brands founder and the soap star’s treatment of bestie Sutton Stracke.

Despite going after Garcelle in the hit reality show and on social media, Rinna called time out when it came to going after people’s kids.

“We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you — why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us – love to hate us But leave the kids alone!” the former Melrose Place actress wrote on her Instagram stories in part. “What I was just sent about [Garcelle’s] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to [Kyle Richards‘ daughter Portia] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting.”