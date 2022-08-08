Hugh Jackman’s beloved pet dog Dali has died

Published by

Hugh Jackman‘s dog Dali has died.

The 52-year-old actor – who has been married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, and has Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16, with her – took to social media on Saturday (06.08.22) to reveal it was a “very sad day” for the family following the death of their beloved French bulldog had passed away just one month before his 12th birthday.

Alongside an old snap of himself and Dali, Hugh wrote on Instagram: “It’s a very sad day for our family. Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would’ve been 12 next month … which I’m told is a long life for this breed. “

The ‘Les Miserables’ star also has a poodle named Allegra but went on to explain that Dali – who is thought to have been named after artist Salvador Dali – was always known as “ROCKSTAR” in the Jackman household because of how he “marched to the beat of his own drum.”

Hugh added: “I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was!

“He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life. We will miss him but know he’s howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!”

The Broadway star regularly shares pup updates with his 30 million followers on Instagram and previously joked that his canine companions were “way more famous” than him.

He said: “My dogs are way more famous than me! If I post anything about my dogs, it blows up. I just did a play and fans were coming to the theatre – but it wasn’t for me! I was taking the puppy into the theatre and the fans would say ‘When’s the dog coming?’ They came to see the puppy. They didn’t care about me! And I get it, they’re way more interesting than me!”