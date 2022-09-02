Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton canine apparel line
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton canine apparel line

by
September 2, 2022
Dolly Parton 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Dolly Parton - Arrivals
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Dolly Parton is releasing wigs for dogs.

The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker has teamed up with SportPet designs to create a pet apparel line called ‘Doggy Parton’ and as well as a “blonde bombshell” hairpiece, items in the range include a pink cowgirl hat with tiara, a “gingham Western print two-piece collar and leash set,” tour t-shirts, cowgirl dresses, bandanas, and squeaky toys.

A portion of the proceeds from the range will go to rescue organisation Willa B. Farms.

Dolly said in a statement: “‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.

“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’ “

Earlier this month, the 76-year-old county legend unveiled another non-musical venture; plans for a new rollercoaster at her Dollywood theme park.

The Big Bear Mountain will open at the attraction – which opened in Tennessee in 1986 – in 2023 and will feature “three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall”.

The ‘Jolene’ singer is excited fans will be able to travel the Smoky Mountains themselves via the ride while referencing her 1994 song ‘Smoky Mountain Memories.’

See Also
Hugh Jackman’s beloved pet dog Dali has died
Hugh Jackman’s ‘beloved’ pet dog has died

She tweeted: “The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring. I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear. Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

Meanwhile, Dollywood president Eugene Naughton explained that the ride was “family-friendly” and described it as being “comfortable fun.”

He said: “If you’re going to be the No. 1 family attraction in the United States, your product needs to be family-friendly. So, within this ride called Big Bear Mountain, I like to call it comfortable fun.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top