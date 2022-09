Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones and All red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022, in Venice, Italy.

Only Timothée Chalamet can outdo himself! The photogenic actor wore a completely backless, shiny red jumpsuit. Judging by his tush, the outfit was perfectly tailored. A halter top with a wraparound neckline finished off the look.

The outfit was custom designed by French fashion house Haider Ackermann.

Timottée Chalamet at the Bones and All Venice Film Festival Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

