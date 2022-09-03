Serena Williams bids farewell to US Open and tennis after loss to Ajla Tomljanović

After decades at the top, the illustrious career of tennis superstar Serena Williams has come to an emotional end on center court at the US Open.

After losing to Ajla Tomljanovic at this year’s US Open, the tennis legend gave an emotional farewell to the sport that she has helped shape over the last two decades.

Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images

Given her impeccable standards, it wasn’t the fairytale ending that she probably would have wanted, but the reaction from those inside Arthur Ashe Stadium was further proof of just how important Williams has been to the game.

All week at the US Open, players and fans have been regaling stories of how her life has influenced their own, and appreciation has been shown through banners in the stands and messages across social media.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 40-year-old closes the final chapter of her remarkable career having won an astounding 39 grand slam titles — 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles.

Thank you, Serena, for letting us join you on this wild ride.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

THE LATEST ON SL