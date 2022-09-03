Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram hottie Ale Rodriguez
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Meet Instagram hottie Ale Rodriguez

by
September 3, 2022
Ale Rodriguez
Photo via Ale Rodriguez/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieAle Rodriguez.

Say hello to Ale, a Spanish dancer and model. He dances with Lio Ibiza and is repped by Masqmoda Canarias.

What does Ale love? “I’m a very cinephile, I usually go to the movies weekly, and although it sounds cliché, my favorite movies are Titanic and Moulin Rouge. I listen to a lot of music as well and very varied, I think I like almost all types of music, Beyoncé, or Luis Fonsi, they are some of my best.”

Enjoy these pics and videos of Ale Rodriguez

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top