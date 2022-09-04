Maren Morris raises $100,000 for transgender charity

Published by

Maren Morris has raised $100,000 for transgender charities.

The 32-year-old singer has launched a range of T-shirts to benefit trans rights groups Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and took to social media on Saturday (03.09.22) to alert fans that they had already raised thousands by purchasing the new merchandise.

She wrote on Instagram: “ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline the @glaad Transgender Media Program. “

The ‘Chasing After You’ hitmaker gave an update to fans soon after the launch of the t-shirts – which feature the words “Lunatic Country Music Person” in a nod to the title given to her by Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show when he interviewed Brittany Aldean after her trans-sceptic comments about merely having a “tomboy phase” as a teenager faced backlash.

Maren added: “63K in 2 hours. Y’all are insane (or lunatic). We’re at over $100K raised.”

Maren and Brittany began a spat on Twitter when Brittany posted a makeup video and detailed in the caption that she was “thankful” to her parents for not allowing her to transition when she was a “tomboy.”

She wrote: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life. Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils.”

In response, Maren said: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie!”