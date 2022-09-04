Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our holiday weekend wrap-up of all of the drag news that’s fit to print. With the temperatures starting to drop, you may be thinking about ways to entertain yourself while staying warm and cozy at home…well, the drag gods have listened and brought us new and returning shows to entertain you all season long.

This week, we take a sneak peek at the fall season from WOW Presents Plus, featuring shows with many of your Drag Race faves and catch up on all of the international spin-offs, including news regarding the upcoming fourth season of Drag Race UK.

And, as always, we have videos and updates from the dolls, including Trixie and Katya, Nina West and Shea Couleé. There’s lots here to celebrate the holiday, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week, WOW Presents Plus announced its fall lineup, and there’s so much to see! In addition to all of the international versions of Drag Race (with even more to come, with recent casting notices spotted for Mexico and Germany), we get new seasons of Binge Queens (covering Drag Race UK season 4 and Canada vs the World), UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya, Fashion Photo Ruview and Painted with Raven. Among the new shows is Bring Back My Girls, featuring a series of exclusive panel conversations taped live at DragCon 2022 with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race (S12), RuPaul’s Drag Race vs. The World, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (S1 & S2), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison. Other new arrivals include Sketchy Queens with Jinkx Monsoon, Muffbusters with Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet, Tongue Thai’d featuring Pangina Heals and delicious Thai food, and new shows from Jimbo, TS Madison, Big Freedia and Kerri Colby. Check out this sneak peek.

As I mentioned, Drag Race UK season 4 is back and coming to WOW Presents Plus on Thursday, September 22. While there are sure to be fierce queens competing, the judges’ lineup is pretty amazing. Boy George, Mel B, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and the absolutely fabulous Dame Joanna Lumley are set to sit on the panel with Ru and Michelle, Allan Carr and Graham Norton. Dame Joanna Lumley says: “It thrills me to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start. RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humour, and drop-dead glamour.” You can’t watch if you don’t subscribe, so get over to WOW Presents Plus and sign up, so you don’t miss a thing.

Head on over to the Windy City for another Roscoe’s RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Viewing Party hosted by Kara Mel D’Ville and featuring Miss Fiercalicious, Vivian Vanderpuss & Adriana.

Over on Drag Race Down Under, the queens teamed up for the always entertaining girl group challenge and the “Binge Queens” – Kita Mean, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jasmine Kennedie and June Jambalaya are here to talk about it.

Down Under season one’s Art Simone and D Flowers weigh in on the episode and the girl group challenge on “Kick Ons.”

The queens of Canada’s Drag Race brought “Dystopian Drag” to the runway last week and Eve 6000 and Suki Doll “Slap or Scrap” the looks.

The wonderful Ongina and Rock M Sakura toot and boot the “Shake, Rattle and Rampa” looks of Drag Race Philippines, as the queens bring classic characters from Filipino folklore to the runway.

All Star Shea Couleé is the latest icon to be profiled on “Portrait of a Queen.” She discusses everything from her theater background in costume design and acting to her drag influences, makeup kikis with Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel in Chicago, as well as her experience on season 9 and All Stars 5 (I still love her Flavor Flav from “Snatch Game”) and working with Raja on All Stars 7.

Nina West is back on stage and we couldn’t be happier. As the national tour of Hairspray kicks off its second leg, Nina chats with BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge to chat about the show and lots more.

Trixie and Katya watch the new Netflix series Sandman on “I Like to Watch.” I have zero interest in this show, but I do love watching these two discuss it.

On the latest episode of “UNHhhh”, Trixie and Katya take a walk down memory lane and react to old clips from previous seasons. Watching Trixie’s makeup evolve is just fascinating to me.

In this GRWM video, Trixie is prepping for a DJ set at the Evita Summer Pool Party and trying out some new products.

Willam shows off her green thumb as she “grows” a RuPaul Chia Pet.

This past week, we had a great chat with Peppermint about her “chaotic” time on the VMA’s black carpet with Monét X Change. If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Jaymes Mansfield gives us a super helpful tutorial about creating the ultimate updo with a French braid.

Jaymes can not only do human hair, but she’s a wiz with dolls. Watch as she fixes the mangled mop of a Manila Luzon doll.

Violet and Gottmik play the game of life – discussing their childhoods and the pros and cons of getting old on this week’s episode of “No Gorge.”

Laganja Estranja is here with a new unboxing video. Here she showcases some Pride goodies, potential new merch, fierce shoes and lots more.

And that’s all for this week. Enjoy the holiday and until next week, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

