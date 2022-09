Timottée Chalamet is having a red carpet moment to be remembered.

Timothée Chalamet poses on September 2, 2022 during a photocall for the film Bones And All presented in the Venezia 79 competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy.

If you enjoy seeing Timothée Chalamet wearing a floral knitted cardigan, camouflage shorts, a Bauhaus t-shirt, and heavy black boots, well, then you’re in for a treat.

Timothée Chalamet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

