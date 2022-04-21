Angelina Jolie reportedly sues the FBI over sealed records in Brad Pitt assault investigation — details

Published by

A new lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman with claims that look suspiciously similar to that of Angelina Jolie‘s against ex-husband Brad Pitt has been uncovered.

According to Radar, a woman under the name “Jane Doe” has filed a lawsuit against the FBI over an assault investigation involving the plaintiff’s former husband.

As reported by the outlet, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell revealed the lawsuit is in regards to an investigation that the plaintiff’s “then-husband…physically and verbally assaulted” her while onboard a private plane in front of their children.

The judge also revealed the alleged altercation took place “several years ago,” much like Jolie’s bombshell allegations against Pitt that prompted their high-profile divorce.

While the identity behind Jane Doe has not been revealed, we can’t help but draw connections to Jolie’s legal battle with her ex, which has been drawn out for years.

As OK! previously reported, the Ad Astra star was accused of getting “verbally abusive” and “physical” while on the family’s private jet with their eldest son, Maddox, although Pitt was later cleared of abuse allegations after the investigation in 2016.

In the new filing, the attorney representing Jane Doe claimed the plaintiff has “sought to preserve the family’s privacy,” per the publication.

“Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or report, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for help and trauma care and legal protection for their children and themselves,” the statement read.

“Our client has been seeking such records for years and has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive those much needed records,” the legal docs declared. “Legislative remedies are necessary.”

While the attorney requested the lawsuit be sealed from the public to protect the minor children involved, the judge ruled that hiding the woman’s identity was sufficient enough to protect her kids.

As we know, the Eternals star is still hashing out the details of her custody battle with Pitt, with whom she shares Maddox, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.