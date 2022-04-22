Socialite Life
Now Reading
Express Yourself was inspired by Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Express Yourself was inspired by Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey

by
April 22, 2022

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

‘Express Yourself’ was inspired by Jennifer Grey.

The 62-year-old actress – who is best known for playing the role of Baby opposite Patrick Swayze in 1987 musical movie ‘Dirty Dancing’ – alleged that pop superstar Madonna was inspired to write her 1989 hit ‘Express Yourself’ about her breakup with Matthew Broderick.

Jennifer said: “Madonna and I did [1989 film] ‘Bloodhounds of Broadway’ together. She told me she wrote ‘Express Yourself’ about me breaking up with Matthew.”

The ‘Red Dawn’ star – who by then was dating Johnny Depp – went on to claim that Madonna asked her to get into her Mercedes car where she played her the record.

She told PEOPLE: “She played it for me in her car. I was in my log cabin with Johnny and she said, ‘Come into my car.’ And I got in her Mercedes where she had a really good sound system and she was like, ‘Listen to this song I just did. It’s about you!”

However, Jennifer went on to reveal that – without confirming whether she had received a reply – she has recently written Madonna an email as to whether she really meant it.

She said: “I wrote her an email where I asked, ‘Did you just tell that to everyone?!”

See Also
Inside Madonna’s bizarre face transformation — plastic surgeons weigh in

The star – who has 20-year-old daughter Stella with ex-husband Clark Gregg – “learned so many things” about life during her relationship with Matthew, who is now married to ‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jennifer said: “I learned so many things about myself from my relationship with Matthew. First of all, we were really young. We were in our mid-twenties when we got together. And from where I sit now, that’s pretty young. And we were, I don’t know, I can only speak for myself. I was really in love with him.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top